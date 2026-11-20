An Australian MP turned his farewell speech into a memorable personal milestone on Thursday, November 19, by proposing to his partner of more than a decade inside the New South Wales (NSW) Parliament in Sydney. Liberal Party MP Jordan Lane, representing Ryde, surprised fellow lawmakers in the Legislative Assembly by getting down on one knee to ask his long-time partner, Natalie, to marry him.

ALSO READ: Russian Couple Who Got Engaged Atop Empire State Building Face Deportation After Plea Deal Falls Through Surprise Proposal Inside NSW Legislative Assembly According to a 7NEWS report, the romantic gesture unfolded on Thursday during Lane's valedictory address to the Legislative Assembly as Natalie watched from the public gallery. Pulling out an engagement ring, the MP directed his final parliamentary question toward her.

"Speaker, my final question as the member for Ryde is to my great love, Natalie. Will you marry me?" Lane asked. The chamber erupted into cheers and applause as Lane placed the ring on Natalie's finger and shared a kiss with her. Ensuring the moment was officially entered into parliamentary records, he added, "I would like to note for Hansard that she said 'yes'."

View this post on Instagram Joining in the celebratory moment, NSW Legislative Assembly Speaker Greg Piper remarked, "The 58th parliament will be recalled as the 'parliament of love'." Stepping Away Ahead Of 2027 NSW State Election The proposal came nearly two weeks after the 32-year-old announced he would not seek re-election in the NSW state election scheduled for March 2027. During his farewell address, Lane reflected on his decision to leave politics, speaking candidly about prioritising love and acknowledging the difficulty of explaining a choice guided by emotion rather than political ambition.

According to The Guardian, Lane is among several other Liberal MPs who have announced they will not contest the upcoming state poll. Jordan Lane's Political Career: From Youngest Ryde Mayor To State MP According to his official NSW Parliament profile, he entered the Legislative Assembly on March 25, 2023, following a tenure as a councillor on the City of Ryde Council from 2017 to 2024. As per an official announcement by the City of Ryde, he became the city's youngest-ever mayor in January 2022 at the age of 27.

ALSO READ: Arshdeep Singh Gets Engaged To Samreen Kaur In New Zealand, Shares Proposal Pictures Lane holds bachelor's and master's degrees in commerce from the University of Sydney and worked in disability advocacy and project management prior to his parliamentary career, according to ABC News. (With Inputs From Agencies) You May Also Like To Watch