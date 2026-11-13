New Delhi: India has made a formal consular request to Pakistan and is actively engaging with shipping operators to resolve the plight of six Indian seafarers stranded aboard a vessel at Karachi Port for over six months, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. Addressing a weekly media briefing in the national capital, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that the prolonged delay stems from an employment and crewing dispute between the sailors and the ship's owner, as maritime regulations prevent crew members from disembarking until a replacement team arrives.

"It is actually a matter between the owner of the ship and the employees who are on the ship. You cannot just leave the ship. A replacement crew has to come before you leave," Jaiswal explained.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Six Indian seafarers stranded at Karachi Port, Pakistan, for over six months, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "It is actually a matter between the owner of the ship and the employees who are on the ship. You cannot just leave the ship. A replacement crew has to come before you leave. We have been in touch with these people there, as well as with the employer—the shipping company and their agent and we are trying to resolve this issue. We have also made a consular request to the Pakistani side. But essentially, it is a commercial issue between the shipping company and the employees." — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2026

Confirming that New Delhi is monitoring the situation closely and coordinating across multiple stakeholders, the spokesperson noted that diplomatic channels with Islamabad have also been activated alongside direct talks with the employer. "We have been in touch with these people there, as well as with the employer-- the shipping company and their agent and we are trying to resolve this issue. We have also made a consular request to the Pakistani side. But essentially, it is a commercial issue between the shipping company and the employees," he added.

Emergency travel certificate issued to Indian seafarer in Iran

The MEA's remarks come amid heightened focus on the welfare of Indian mariners abroad, with the ministry also confirming on Friday that an emergency travel certificate has been issued to repatriate another stranded Indian seafarer, Akshay Harish, from Chabahar Port in Iran. Harish, a native of Prakkulam in Kollam, has been left stranded in Iran without a passport or travel documents following a series of disruptions involving his shipping vessel, regional conflict, and missing paperwork. Addressing concerns over his safety, Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy in Tehran and the Consulate in Bandar Abbas intervened immediately after Harish contacted the mission on November 9.