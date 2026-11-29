Iran reportedly used SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service to support attacks on US forces after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran. According to a report by The Washington Post, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was furious after learning that the satellite network had been used without authorisation by Iranian forces. The report also revealed concerns over the US military's use of SpaceX's military satellite service, Starshield for drone operations.

Musk Upset Over Unauthorised Use Of Starlink The report, citing sources, mentioned that Musk learned during the first week of March that Starlink had been used in two unauthorised operations that his team believed were linked to Iran's efforts against US forces. Two people familiar with internal company discussions said that Musk was angry after being informed about the incidents. The report also said Musk was told that the US military had used Starshield, the military version of Starlink, to operate one-way drones under a cheaper plan designed for ground operations.

ALSO READ: Starlink's India Entry Row: Govt Defends Satcom Licensing Process, Says Elon Musk's Firm Was Last To Apply Iran Used Starlink for Military Operations A classified report shared with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly described how the Iranian military used the technology for communication and to manage one-way attack drone operations. The satellite network may have given Iran another way to communicate as US forces targeted its traditional communication systems. However, the US Department of Defense told Reuters that it "is not aware of the report to the (office of the defense secretary) pertaining to this subject."

Starlink's Operations In Iran Under Scrutiny While Starlink is not officially licensed to operate in Iran, Musk has previously said that the service was active in the country. Iranian authorities have repeatedly restricted public internet access during periods of unrest. According to The Wall Street Journal, the US government smuggled thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran after deadly anti-government protests in January. The service was also reportedly made available free of charge to users in Iran during the internet shutdown, The New York Times reported.

Concerns Over Misuse Of Satellite Internet The report highlighted the difficulties SpaceX faces in preventing its technology from being used by military groups while keeping it available to ordinary people. Former US Treasury Department lawyer Cari Stinebower said Iran could have used companies operating through other countries to obtain the equipment. "The Iranians are really good at this," she told The Washington Post.

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