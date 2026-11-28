Mahindra seems to be working on upgrading the Mahindra Thar Roxx. A unit of the updated model was recently spied at a dealer showroom. The updated Thar Roxx is expected to be launched soon in the country.

Updated Mahindra Thar Roxx: What To Expect?

The unit of the updated Mahindra Thar Roxx confirms earlier reports of the SUV getting a new suspension system and a new set of alloy wheels.

The SUV features a DaVinci suspension setup, which we have seen on the Mahindra XUV 7XO and the recently launched Mahindra Thar OG.

DaVinci is an adaptive hydraulic suspension system developed by Mahindra in partnership with Tenneco.

Instead of relying on sensors or computers, the DaVinci suspension system works mechanically, using internal hydraulics, metal shim stacks, and special valves.

Additionally, the spied Thar Roxx unit was riding on dual-tone alloy wheels that we have seen on the recently launched Mahindra Thar OG.

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Mahindra Thar Roxx: What To Remain Unchanged?

The SUV will remain unchanged in terms of its design and powertrain setup. It continues with the same circular LED DRLs, 6-slat grille, and a boxy contour. The powertrain details are also expected to remain unchanged.