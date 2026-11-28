Tata is working on the 2027 Tata Nexon, and its prototypes have been spied on several occasions in the country. Let’s take a look at the expected features and specs of the upcoming Nexon.

2027 Tata Nexon: Interior & Features

Another recently spied prototype shared a glimpse of the cabin of the upcoming 2027 Tata Nexon.

Details seen on the prototype suggest that the Nexon might retain a slew of equipment, including the infotainment screen, steering wheel, and HVAC panel, as in the outgoing model.

It is important to note that the cabin was partially dismantled, which suggests that the SUV might be under development for now. More details are expected to be revealed as the launch of the updated model nears.

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2027 Tata Nexon: Expected Design

The 2027 Tata Nexon is expected to feature a slew of changes in terms of its styling and exterior. While the recently spied mule was heavily camouflaged, it seems to be more boxy.

Notably, it also has a more squared-off proportion in comparison to the outgoing model. The Nexon features a flatter roofline, and the rear is expected to feature redesigned taillamps and a more upright tailgate.

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2027 Tata Nexon: Engine & Specs

The 2027 Tata Nexon will likely remain unchanged in terms of its powertrain. It is expected to continue with the options of a 1.2-litre turbo petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The CNG turbo option is also expected to be retained.