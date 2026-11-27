The Bombay High Court on Friday declined to grant interim relief to the petition by Tata Trusts challenging the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman for a third five-year term, clearing the way for the company's November 30 board meeting to proceed as scheduled. A bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja ruled that any resolution adopted at the meeting would remain subject to the court's final orders.

"We are not granting any relief. today. Let the meeting go on as scheduled. and everything will be subject to further orders," the bench observed during the hearing. ALSO READ: Tata Trusts Vs Tata Sons: From Chandrasekaran's Exit Notice To Bombay High Court Showdown | A Timeline Representing Tata Sons, senior advocate Harish Salve opposed deferring the board meeting, citing a Reserve Bank of India directive that sets a December 12 deadline for the company to communicate its stand on complying with central bank listing rules. Salve argued that any decision taken at the board meeting would remain subject to the High Court's rulings.

Tata Trusts Challenge Board Meeting Urgency Countering that claim, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, alleged that Tata Sons was invoking the RBI directive to create urgency and push the meeting through. The trusts had sought a stay or postponement of the November 30 meeting and asked the court to bar Chandrasekaran from exercising his casting vote as executive chairman if nominee directors were evenly split.

The court directed Tata Sons and other respondents, including six directors, to file reply affidavits to the two suits, and scheduled the next hearing for January 2027. N Chandrasekaran Reappointment Dispute The petitions were filed by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the RD Tata Trust, two of the seven charitable trusts that control the Tata group, seeking Rs 50 crore and Rs 15 crore in damages respectively, along with 18 per cent annual interest. Both trusts argued that the September 17 board resolution reappointing Chandrasekaran is invalid because it lacked affirmative votes from their nominee directors as required under Article 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association.

ALSO READ: Tata Trusts Move Bombay HC Against Tata Sons' Decision To Reappoint Chandrasekaran, Seeks Rs 65 Crore In Damages Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder in Tata Sons, has maintained that reappointing the chairman required backing from its nominee directors, including Trusts chairman Noel Tata. Tata Sons, whose portfolio includes businesses and brands such as Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley Tea, reappointed Chandrasekaran in September despite opposition from Noel Tata, triggering the ongoing courtroom battle. (With Inputs From PTI)