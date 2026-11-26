Asia Cup Rising Stars India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: India A rode on half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Shahbaz Ahmed to post a competitive 317 for eight against Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament here on Thursday.

Abhishek top-scored with 78 off 63 balls, hitting 11 fours and a six, while skipper Tilak contributed 53 off 66 deliveries. Shahbaz remained unbeaten on 54 off 48 balls, including four sixes. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided a brisk start with 40 off 27 balls.

Brief scores: India A: 317/8 in 50 overs (Abhishek Sharma 78, Shahbaz Ahmed 54 not out; Janith Liyanage 2/37, Nipun Dhananjaya 2/41). Tilak Varma-led India A won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in the first semi-final of the ongoing ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars on Thursday. The match is underway at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, also known as Al Arabi Stadium.

Asia Cup Rising Stars Semifinal, India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Updates: India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Jayawardene departs Shahbaz Ahmad provided a big breakthrough to India, dismissing Sineth Jayawardene after his gritty century. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Brief Scores Sri Lanka A: 165/0 after 19 Overs Jayawardene: 100 (62) Croospulle: 59 (54) India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Hundred For Sineth Jayawardene Sri Lankan opener Sineth Jayawardene slammed a crucial century against India in the semifinal of the Asia Cup Rising Stars. Jayawardene reached the milestone in 62 balls, hitting six sixes and nine fours. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Fifty For Sineth Jayawardene Sri Lankan opener Sineth Jayawardene slammed fifty in 35 balls as Sri Lanka are racing towards the target. Sri Lanka have scored 96 without loss after the end of 11 overs. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Sri Lanka Reach 50 in 5 Overs Sri Lankan batters started off well, displaying some classic cricketing shots. The duo have stitched a 50-run partnership in just five overs. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Sri Lanka begin chase Sri Lanka have started their innings to chase 317 runs in the semifinal. Lasith Croospulle and Sineth Jayawardene start Sri Lanka's innings. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: India sets 318-run target for Sri Lanka India's innings ended with the Men in Blue scoring 317 runs off 50 overs. Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Shahbaz Ahmad star in India's innings, with all three slamming half-centuries. Sri Lanka now needs 318 runs to enter the final.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Harshit Rana Goes For Duck All-rounder Harshit Rana was blown away by Garuka Sanketh, who dismissed him on the very first ball he faced after Tanush Kotian's dismissal. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Shahbaz Ahmad Slams Fifty Shahbaz Ahmad slammed a gritty fifty as he took India to a respectable score after suffering three back-to-back setbacks. This is Shahbaz's second fifty in the tournament, after he smashed one against Pakistan. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Brief Scores India A: 298/6 after 48 Overs Tanush Kotian: 26(27) Shahbaz Ahmad: 45 () India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Shahbaz, Kotian steady India Shahbaz Ahmad and debutant Tanush Kotian have steadied the Indian innings which suffered back-to-back setbacks after three wickets fell in quick succession. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: India in deep trouble, Rinku departs India's troubles are mounting as Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma got dismissed in quick succession. India are now five down, with Shahbaz Ahmad and Suryansh Shedge taking the crease. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Tilak Varma Departs Commentator's curse strikes again! Indian skipper Tilak Varma departed shortly after bringing up his fifty, trapped LBW by a straight delivery from Ravindu Fernando. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Tilak Slams Fifty Indian skipper Tilak Varma slammed fifty, his third fifty-plus score in the tournament. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Kumar Kushagra Departs Nipun Dhanajay provided a third breakthrough to Sri Lanka, dismissing Kumar Kushagra for a mere score of 21. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Brief Scores India A: 165/2 after 24 overs Tilak: 33 (47) Kushagra: 3 (7) India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Abhishek Sharma Departs Lahiru Samarakoon provides a big breakthrough to Sri Lanka A, dismissing the danger man Abhishek Sharma. The explosive batter departed for 78 off 63 deliveries. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Brief Scores India: 134/1 after 18 overs Abhishek: 58 (50) Tilak: 25 () India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Tilak, Abhishek Steady India's Innings Abhishek Sharma is leading India's innings with skipper Tilak Verma. The duo has stitched a partnership of 54 runs off 60 balls. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Abhishek slams half-century Abhishek Sharma slammed another half-century in the semifinal against Sri Lanka A. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: India post 100 runs on board India A have crossed the 100-run mark in 12 overs, with Tilak Verma and Abhishek Sharma at the crease. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Tilak Verma Joins Abhishek At The Crease Another left-hander, Tilak Verma, joins Abhishek Sharma after Sooryavanshi's wicket. The two stitched a partnership of 80 runs. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Sooryavanshi Departs For 40 The man in form has departed on 40 after smashing a six and a four off Janith Liyanage. The short ball has done the trick for Sri Lanka, with Sooryavanshi trying to hit the shoulder-length ball out of the park. He was caught over mid-on.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal Live: Brief Score 52/0 after 5 overs Sooryavanshi: 22 (17) Abhishek: 15 (13) India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal Live Score: Abhishek Joins The Party Abhishek Sharma has joined Sooryavanshi, hitting double boundaries off Lahiru Samarakoon. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal Live Score: 34/0 After Four Overs Sooryavanshi: 21(15) Abhishek: 6(9) India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal: Sooryavanshi Starts Hitting Boundaries With two fours in the fourth over, Sooryavanshi has started hitting Sri Lankan bowlers. He is looking in good touch and is middling the ball well. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal Live: Sooryavanshi Begins Onslaught The teen sensation has ended the second over with a massive six off Ravindu Fernando with a slog sweep, sending the ball sailing over the midwicket. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Abhishek, Sooryavanshi Give Cautious Start Both Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have started the innings cautiously, with no fireworks from both the hitters in the first two overs. After the end of two overs, India's score is 16 for no loss. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: India Begin First Innings Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are out in the field to start the first innings of the semifinal. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Sri Lanka Brings One Change Sri Lanka have also brought one change in its playing 11, with Garuka Sanketh replacing Dulaj Samuditha. Sri Lanka Playing 11: Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nishan Madushka(w), Pavan Rathnayake(c), Nipun Dhananjaya, Janith Liyanage, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Ravindu Fernando, Lahiru Samarakoon, Garuka Sanketh India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Check India's Playing 11 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Tanush Kotian, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Arshad Khan India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: India Brings One Change In Playing 11 Team India has brought one change in its playing 11. All-rounder Tanush Kotian has been brought in, replacing Prabhsimran Singh. A milestone moment in a big game ✨ Congratulations to Tanush Kotian as he receives his India A debut cap from Spin Bowling Coach Sunil Joshi 🧢 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/RbuCirmUmQ #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #SLAvINDA https://t.co/97hmDbWNMY — BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2026 India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: India Win Toss, Opt To Bat India A skipper Tilak Verma has won the toss and elected to bat first. The pitch is dry, and dew not playing a role will help India batters in setting up a decent target.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal LIVE: Toss at 3:00 PM Toss will take place at 3:00 pm, and the match will start at 3:30 pm. The winning side is expected to opt for batting, with pitch and weather conditions favouring the batters. India A vs Sri Lanka A Semifinal: No Change In Playing 11 Likely - India will look to continue their explosive batting style, with no change expected in the playing 11. All eyes will remain on the opening partnership of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma. - Sri Lanka is also expected to remain unchanged. Lasith Croospulle and Sineth Jayawardena will open the batting for Sri Lanka. Ind A vs SL A Semifinal Live: Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Give Cautious Start To India's Innings; 16 For No Loss After 2 Overs