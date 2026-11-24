Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a batting performance for the ages as India A stormed into the semi-finals of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 with a record-breaking seven-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Doha on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old opener smashed an astonishing 204 off just 53 deliveries, including 28 sixes and seven fours, as India A chased down a target of 250 in only 14.2 overs. His extraordinary innings came at a strike rate of 384.90 and featured the fastest century and double century in List A cricket.

India A finished at 254/3, completing the chase with 214 balls to spare. It was also the quickest successful chase of a target of 200 or more in List A cricket, surpassing the previous benchmark of 20 overs. ALSO READ: Fastest 200 To Most Sixes: Sooryavanshi’s Blitzkrieg Rewrites ODI History | List Of Records Broken By 15-Year-Old Sooryavanshi Smashes Fastest List A Double Century Sooryavanshi wasted little time in taking control of the chase. He raced to his half-century in just 16 balls before bringing up his hundred in 28 deliveries, surpassing Jake Fraser-McGurk's previous record of a 29-ball List A century.

The Rajasthan Royals youngster continued his assault after reaching three figures. He completed his 150 in just 40 balls before reaching the double-century milestone in 52 deliveries. 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ chased down in 14.2 overs 🤯 Courtesy a certain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 🙇‍♂️ A run chase for the ages! ✨ Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6Vwvc5BnWQ #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #INDAvUAE https://t.co/Kb9gwOeadV — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2026 He broke the previous record held by New Zealand's Chad Bowes, who had taken 103 balls to score a List A double century for Canterbury against Otago in 2024. His 28 sixes also established a new record for the most maximums in a single List A innings. The previous record was held by D'Arcy Short, who had struck 23 sixes for Western Australia against Queensland in 2018.

Sooryavanshi eventually departed for 204, caught by Aryansh Sharma off Basil Hameed in the 13th over. He had accounted for 204 of India A's 245 runs at the time of his dismissal. Harpreet Singh Bhatia's Century Goes In Vain Earlier, UAE posted 249/8 in their allotted 50 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat. Harpreet Singh Bhatia anchored the innings with a fighting 130 off 144 deliveries, striking 12 fours and four sixes.

UAE had been reduced to 20/2 early in the innings, but Harpreet steadied the innings with important partnerships to take his side to a competitive total. Captain Basil Hameed remained unbeaten on 36. Arshad Khan was the standout bowler for India A, claiming four wickets for 43 runs in his 10 overs. He also struck twice in the 47th over, removing Harpreet and Ibrar Ahmad in successive deliveries to restrict UAE's late charge.

However, the total proved insufficient against Sooryavanshi's extraordinary hitting. ALSO READ: Absolute Carnage! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits Fastest 200 In Cricket History, Slams 28 Sixes | Watch India A Seal Semi-Final Spot In Style India A lost Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh early in the chase, but Sooryavanshi found an ideal partner in Rinku Singh. The pair added 137 runs for the third wicket, taking the game completely away from UAE.

Rinku remained unbeaten on 27 off 19 deliveries and finished the chase with a six in the 15th over. Kumar Kushagra was unbeaten on one as India A completed a remarkable victory. The win confirmed India A's place in the semi-finals alongside Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A and Pakistan A. Sooryavanshi, meanwhile, walked away with the Player of the Match award after producing one of the most extraordinary individual performances in List A cricket history.