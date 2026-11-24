Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken his record-breaking exploits to another level. The 15-year-old produced an astonishing 204 off just 53 deliveries for India A against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, rewriting several List A records in Doha on Tuesday.

Sooryavanshi's innings featured seven fours and an incredible 28 sixes, at a strike rate of 384.90. He reached his half-century in 16 balls, completed his hundred in 28 deliveries and brought up his double century in just 52 balls. India A eventually chased down the target of 250, winning by seven wickets.

ALSO READ: Absolute Carnage! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits Fastest 200 In Cricket History, Slams 28 Sixes | Watch The knock was not simply about one extraordinary score. It was a collection of milestones that placed the teenage batter at the top of multiple all-time lists. FASTEST DOUBLE CENTURY IN LIST A CRICKET 🤯💯💯 Take a bow, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 🫡 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/6Vwvc5BnWQ #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #INDAvUAE https://t.co/ZKJcJR9SDv — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2026 List Of Records Broken By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 1. Fastest double century in List A cricket Sooryavanshi reached 200 in just 52 balls, comfortably breaking the previous record held by Chad Bowes. The New Zealand batter had taken 103 deliveries to score a double century for Canterbury against Otago in 2024.

Balls Player Team/Opposition 52 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A vs UAE, 2026 103 Chad Bowes Canterbury vs Otago, 2024 114 N Jagadeesan Tamil Nadu vs Arunachal, 2022 114 Harry Brook England vs Sri Lanka, 2026 2. Most sixes in a List A innings With 28 maximums, Sooryavanshi established a new record for the most sixes in a List A innings. He went past D'Arcy Short's previous mark of 23, scored for Western Australia against Queensland in 2018. Bevon Jacobs is next on the list with 21 sixes for Auckland against Otago in 2026.

3. Most sixes in a professional cricket innings The 15-year-old also moved past Tanmay Agarwal's record of 26 sixes, struck for Hyderabad against Arunachal Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy match in 2024. Colin Munro and D'Arcy Short had previously hit 23 sixes each in professional cricket innings. 4. Fastest 150 in List A cricket Sooryavanshi reached 150 in only 40 balls, beating his own previous record of 59 deliveries for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in 2025. AB de Villiers had taken 64 balls for South Africa against West Indies in 2015, while Jos Buttler needed 65 against the Netherlands in 2022.

Frame it 🥶💯 📸 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi soaks in the applause after a record-breaking HUNDRED 🫡 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/6Vwvc5BnWQ #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #INDAvUAE https://t.co/YZj5CoU3Vs — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2026 5. Highest strike rate in a List A century His 204 came at a strike rate of 384.90, making it the highest strike rate among the List A innings in which a batter scored a century in the supplied record list. AB de Villiers' 149 off 44 balls, at 338.63, and Jake Fraser-McGurk's 125 off 38, at 328.94, complete the top three.

ALSO READ: Highest T20 Score By Indian To Most Sixes: Priyansh Arya Rewrites T20 History With Blistering 181 In SMAT A blistering 1️⃣6️⃣-ball FIFTY 😮👏 The Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Storm has arrived 💪 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/6Vwvc5BnWQ #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #INDAvUAE https://t.co/IPLf3w72cN — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2026 Sooryavanshi's Fastest Hundreds In Professional Cricket The UAE innings was also another example of how quickly Sooryavanshi can reach three figures. His 28-ball hundred is the fastest in List A cricket, but he has also registered rapid centuries in T20 cricket. Balls Match Format 28 India A vs UAE, Doha, 2026 List A 32 India A vs UAE, 2025 T20 35 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, 2025 T20 36 Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, 2025 List A 36 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2026 T20 58 Bihar vs Maharashtra, 2025 T20 At 15, Sooryavanshi has already produced an innings that will be remembered for its extraordinary numbers. From a 16-ball fifty to a 52-ball double century, his assault against the UAE has added another memo chapter to his rapidly growing record book.