- Sooryavanshi reached 200 in just 52 balls, breaking Chad Bowes' previous record of 103 deliveries.
- He brought up his hundred in 28 balls, surpassing Jake Fraser-McGurk's 29-ball record.
- The 15-year-old smashed 28 sixes and seven fours, setting a new record for the most sixes in a List A innings.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashed one of the most destructive innings in List A cricket history, smashing a breathtaking 204 off just 53 balls for India A against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha on Tuesday.
The 15-year-old left-hander brought up his double century in only 52 deliveries, becoming the fastest batter to reach 200 in List A cricket. He also smashed a record 28 sixes and seven fours, scoring at an astonishing strike rate of 384.90.
ALSO READ: Highest T20 Score By Indian To Most Sixes: Priyansh Arya Rewrites T20 History With Blistering 181 In SMAT
Sooryavanshi's assault helped India A chase down UAE's 249/8 in just 14.2 overs, winning the Group B encounter by seven wickets. The teenager was eventually dismissed for 204, but not before producing an innings that rewrote multiple records.
28 balls, 100 runs 🫡 Keep rewriting history, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! 🇮🇳🏏 https://t.co/h9epLCb6uI— Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) November 24, 2026
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 52-Ball Double Century
Sooryavanshi went after the UAE attack from the beginning of the chase. He raced to a half-century in just 16 balls and continued to clear the ropes with remarkable ease.
Having already reached his hundred in 28 deliveries, the young opener shifted gears again. He brought up his 150 in only 40 balls before completing his double century in 52 deliveries.
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In his 204 off 53 balls, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke 3 or 4 world records and nearly broke the umpire’s head. https://t.co/QHB3h9epjc— Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) November 24, 2026
His 28 sixes were another major highlight. Sooryavanshi surpassed the previous List A record of 23 sixes, held by D'Arcy Short, who achieved the feat for Western Australia against Queensland in 2018.
The innings also surpassed the previous fastest List A double-century mark by a remarkable 51 balls. Chad Bowes had scored a 103-ball double hundred for Canterbury against Otago in 2024.
ALSO READ: Fastest 200 To Most Sixes: Sooryavanshi’s Blitzkrieg Rewrites ODI History | List Of Records Broken By 15-Year-Old
UAE's 249 Runs Overpowered In Just 14.2 Overs
Earlier, UAE posted 249/8 in their 50 overs after being asked to bat first. Harpreet Singh Bhatia led their recovery with a brilliant 130 off 144 deliveries, while captain Basil Hameed contributed an unbeaten 36.
India A pacer Arshad Khan was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with four wickets for 43 runs. However, UAE's total proved nowhere near enough once Sooryavanshi launched his extraordinary assault.
India A reached 254/3 in just 14.2 overs, with Sooryavanshi's record-breaking knock turning what could have been a competitive chase into a one-sided contest.