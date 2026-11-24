Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashed one of the most destructive innings in List A cricket history, smashing a breathtaking 204 off just 53 balls for India A against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old left-hander brought up his double century in only 52 deliveries, becoming the fastest batter to reach 200 in List A cricket. He also smashed a record 28 sixes and seven fours, scoring at an astonishing strike rate of 384.90.

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Sooryavanshi's assault helped India A chase down UAE's 249/8 in just 14.2 overs, winning the Group B encounter by seven wickets. The teenager was eventually dismissed for 204, but not before producing an innings that rewrote multiple records.

28 balls, 100 runs 🫡 Keep rewriting history, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! 🇮🇳🏏 https://t.co/h9epLCb6uI — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) November 24, 2026

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 52-Ball Double Century

Sooryavanshi went after the UAE attack from the beginning of the chase. He raced to a half-century in just 16 balls and continued to clear the ropes with remarkable ease.

Having already reached his hundred in 28 deliveries, the young opener shifted gears again. He brought up his 150 in only 40 balls before completing his double century in 52 deliveries.