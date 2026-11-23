Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from India's playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand raised questions over the team's bowling selection, particularly after the visitors failed to capitalise on a massive first-innings lead and settled for a draw at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

With India struggling to break New Zealand's resistance on a batting-friendly surface, the experience of Siraj could have been valuable. However, captain Shubman Gill has indicated that the pacer might have to wait for his opportunity, with the team unlikely to make significant changes for the second Test in Christchurch.

Gill admitted that dropping Siraj was a difficult decision, given their close friendship and years of playing together, but insisted the selection was based on current form. ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Explains Why India Couldn't Force A Win Against New Zealand In Wellington Test "Siraj's a really good friend and dropping him was a really tough call. We have played lot together and I know him since early days. I had a chat with him before the Test explaining him the call, and he understood that. See every player will see a phase where they are not at their peak, and we picked on current form. The kind of player Siraj is, he will do a better comeback from here," Gill said.

🚨 Shubman Gill talking about on decision of dropped Mohammad Siraj 🚨 "Siraj’s a really good friend and dropping him was a really tough call. We have played lot together and I know him since early days. I had a chat with him before the Test explaining him the call, and he understood that. See every player will see a phase where they are not at their peak, and we picked on current form". Question - "Could Jadeja and Siraj’s accuracy made the difference ?". Shubman Gill - "I don’t think so". Team India bowlers average speeds is 130 KPH 🤯 Mohammad Siraj bowls his 100% efforts in every ball. He could be more effective than any bowlers. — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) November 23, 2026 Gill Gives Update On Siraj's Comeback Chances India went into the Wellington Test with Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj as their four fast bowlers, while Siraj was left out. ALSO READ: WTC Points Table: Updated Standings After India And New Zealand Share Points In 1st Test

The decision came under scrutiny as India struggled to take wickets on the final day, with New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips batting out the final session to secure a draw. Gill, however, maintained that the team selected its best bowling combination for the conditions and form at the time. "Sometimes you have to see which bowlers are in form, which bowlers are bowling the best," he said, adding that he had personally informed Siraj about the decision before the match. The India captain also suggested that the team would retain most of its playing XI for the Christchurch Test, although the final combination would depend on the pitch. "Honestly, not really. Maybe we'll see how the wicket is, but I think most of the team is going to be the same. Everyone, I thought, did decently well," Gill said when asked about possible changes. Could Siraj's Experience Have Made A Difference? India's bowling attack found it difficult to generate consistent pressure on the fifth day, despite New Zealand needing to survive a substantial period to save the match. The lack of movement and assistance from the surface made the task particularly challenging.

Asked whether the accuracy of Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja could have made a difference, Gill dismissed the possibility. "I don't think so," he responded. Nevertheless, Siraj's experience in overseas Test conditions and ability to deliver sustained spells could remain an option for India, especially if Christchurch offers more assistance to seamers. The second and final Test begins on November 27 at Hagley Oval, where India will look to secure a victory and win the series after the opening match ended in a draw.