Delhi captain Priyansh Arya produced one of the most extraordinary batting performances in Indian domestic cricket, smashing 181 off just 68 deliveries against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old left-handed opener rewrote multiple T20 records, registering the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the shortest format and the second-highest score in men's T20 cricket history.

Arya's breathtaking innings featured 19 sixes and seven fours at a staggering strike rate of 266.17. His assault powered Delhi to a mammoth 275/5 in 20 overs at the Daly College Ground in Indore.

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Priyansh Arya Breaks KL Rahul's Record, Surpasses Tilak Varma

Arya surpassed KL Rahul's previous record of 152 not out, scored off 67 deliveries for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. He also went past Tilak Varma's previous best of 151 not out for Hyderabad against Meghalaya in the 2024-25 SMAT season.