- Arya smashed 181 off 68 balls.
- The Delhi opener hit 19 sixes and seven fours.
- Arya registered the highest individual score in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history.
Delhi captain Priyansh Arya produced one of the most extraordinary batting performances in Indian domestic cricket, smashing 181 off just 68 deliveries against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old left-handed opener rewrote multiple T20 records, registering the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the shortest format and the second-highest score in men's T20 cricket history.
Arya's breathtaking innings featured 19 sixes and seven fours at a staggering strike rate of 266.17. His assault powered Delhi to a mammoth 275/5 in 20 overs at the Daly College Ground in Indore.
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Priyansh Arya Breaks KL Rahul's Record, Surpasses Tilak Varma
Arya surpassed KL Rahul's previous record of 152 not out, scored off 67 deliveries for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. He also went past Tilak Varma's previous best of 151 not out for Hyderabad against Meghalaya in the 2024-25 SMAT season.
His 181 also eclipsed Kiran Navgire's 162, scored in the Women's Senior T20 Trophy in 2021, to become the highest individual T20 score by an Indian across men's and women's cricket.
Arya became only the third Indian man to breach the 150-run mark in a T20 innings, joining Rahul and Tilak.
🚨 PRIYANSH ARYA MISSED THE WORLD RECORD BY JUST 8 RUNS Lhuan-dre Pretorius - 188*(79) Priyansh Arya - 181(68) A Knock for the ages from Delhi Captain, into the history books of T20 cricket. https://t.co/u7n5Apw31s— Cricket AnyDay & EveryDay (@CricketAnyDay) November 24, 2026
Equals World Record For Most Sixes In A T20 Innings
The Delhi opener also equalled the record for the most sixes in a single men's T20 innings. His 19 maximums put him alongside New Zealand batter Finn Allen, who achieved the same feat for San Francisco Unicorns against Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket in 2025.
Arya's assault began during the Powerplay, where he smashed eight sixes in the first six overs. He reached his century in just 36 deliveries before continuing his onslaught against the Tamil Nadu bowling attack.
He eventually fell for 181 in the 19th over, missing the all-time men's T20 record by just seven runs.
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Second-Highest Individual Score In Men's T20 Cricket
South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius holds the record for the highest individual score in men's T20 cricket, having smashed an unbeaten 188 for Titans against Knights in the CSA Pro20 Cup in October 2026.
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Arya now occupies the second position, moving ahead of Chris Gayle's unbeaten 175 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013.
His knock also powered Delhi to 275/5, the third-highest team total in SMAT history, behind Baroda's 349/5 and Punjab's 310/5.