Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 200: Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has revealed that a 30-minute phone conversation with his idol Yuvraj Singh helped his "diverted" mind get back on track and sort out certain technical flaws before his record-shattering performance in the Asia Cup Rising Stars contest against the UAE here.

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi went hammer and tongs to reset the records of fastest List A hundred and double hundred, smacking a whopping 28 sixes and seven fours to make 204 off a mere 53 balls against the UAE in India's seven-wicket win in the one-day format tournament on Tuesday.

Sooryavanshi said his mind was "diverted" due to ordinary returns in the last few outings, but a chat with Yuvraj changed things for the better. "I spoke with Yuvraj Singh sir for about half an hour. He explained to me a lot about batting. I was concerned about a few things, and I spoke to him openly about the issues I am facing when I am batting in the middle," Sooryavanshi said in a video shared by the BCCI.

Before his record-shattering knock, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi spoke to four people. His father, his childhood coach, his childhood friend and…….🤔 Stay tuned for a special interview coming up at 9:00 AM IST on https://t.co/sfyVercpdu as the batting sensation decodes his epic double century 💯💯 #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2026 "For about half an hour, he explained me a lot of things and said only one thing that if I play 20 balls, the score will be a lot different. He also explained some technical things and that helped me," he said. Sooryavanshi said that with the wicket being friendly for batting, he was able to back his game while not repeating certain mistakes. "The mindset was to analyse the wicket; I looked at a couple of deliveries closely, and the balls were coming nicely off the bat, so I backed my game," he said.

"It is not easy; in fact, even in my last domestic cricket match I did not score runs. My mind was a little diverted with what was happening. But I spoke with Yuvi sir, who is my idol. You listen to all that your idol says carefully, and I did the same.

"He told me a lot of important things, point-to-point, and later on I also watched the videos of my batting and I also felt that I was making a mistake at a certain point," he added. Sooryavanshi said he is not a one-format player and has the control to modify his approach while batting as per the longevity of the format.

"When I was interviewed after the IPL in Ahmedabad, I had said that I can play all three formats and I can change my game as per the situation. I have that control on my game and I was trying to play the game in that way only, thinking that it's a longer format. I tried to play for a longer duration," he said.

"Even today (Tuesday), I had the same mindset but looking at the wicket, there was not much help (for the bowlers). If I tried to play my shots, the ball was coming on the bat and I backed my strengths," the left-handed batter added. The prodigal talent made his debut for India in the T20 format earlier this year during a tour of the UK.

(Note: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff.)