Mohammed Shami is no longer worried about an international comeback or his chances of playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup. The veteran fast bowler has made it clear that his immediate priority is to keep performing in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Shami, who holds the record for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in the history of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, has not represented India since the Champions Trophy final in March 2025. Rather than thinking about a return to the national side, he wants to stay fit, maintain his rhythm and enjoy playing the game.
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The Bengal pacer has featured in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season. He is also expected to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy next month. In the IPL, he will turn out for Rajasthan Royals in 2027 after moving from Lucknow Super Giants in a trade deal earlier this month.
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Shami Not Thinking About 2027 ODI World Cup
With the next ODI World Cup scheduled for 2027, there has been considerable interest in whether Shami could return to India’s plans. However, the fast bowler said he has stopped thinking about such possibilities and is concentrating on his performances.
“I have stopped counting all these things,” Shami told Cricinfo when asked whether the 2027 ODI World Cup or the 2028 T20 World Cup was on his mind.
He added that the selectors would make their own decisions and his job was to keep playing well.
“Now I am focusing on my game. Whatever they (the selectors) decide will be better. But from my side, the only thing is to keep continuing, to stay in rhythm, and keep playing at least for the state and the IPL,” he said.
Mohammed Shami Has No Regrets About Test Retirement
Shami recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to his career in the longest format. The experienced pacer explained that he felt it was the right decision and wants to concentrate on white-ball cricket.
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He also admitted that managing the physical demands of the game was an important factor behind his decision.
“It (retirement) felt like the right thing, so I did it. I’m moving well, playing well, so I’ll play white-ball now bindaas (carefree). It’s not good for the body to take too much load. Now when people don’t like my skills (in red-ball cricket), then I’m going to play the white-ball game. There is no regret (of retirement),” Shami said.
“Whatever is written in your destiny, you will get, and I’m happy with whatever I got. Now I’ll keep playing till whatever is in my destiny and enjoy it,” he added.
Shami Open To Playing Red-Ball Cricket For Bengal
Although he has retired from international Test cricket, Shami has not completely closed the door on playing red-ball cricket. He said he would be available for Bengal if the team needed him, particularly if playing the format helped him maintain his fitness.
The 35-year-old also spoke about the importance of sharing his experience with younger players in domestic cricket.
“As long as you like cricket, as long as you enjoy it, you should play. That is my motivation, that I’m still enjoying it, and I hope some of the boys learn or pick up something while playing for the state because experience matters a lot,” he said.
Shami also clarified that his participation in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy had nothing to do with his Test retirement. He said playing different formats had been part of his routine for many years.
“There is no connection (of me playing SMAT) with (Test) retirement. I have already said that I will continue playing white-ball cricket. And if needed, I will also play red-ball (cricket) for fitness. So, it is not a new experience. It is the same routine that I have been following for the past 15-20 years. Nothing new,” he explained.
Shami Confirms Availability For Vijay Hazare Trophy
Shami also confirmed that he would represent Bengal in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, his retirement from Test cricket has given him more control over his schedule and workload.
The fast bowler said he can now decide which matches to play and when to take a break, without feeling pressured to feature in every game.
“Sure, yaar (will play Vijay Hazare Trophy). But the option is that now I can pick and choose which games to play and which ones to leave. There is no pressure at all. But hopefully, it goes well, and I stay fit till the next season and keep playing well,” he said.