Mohammed Shami is no longer worried about an international comeback or his chances of playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup. The veteran fast bowler has made it clear that his immediate priority is to keep performing in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shami, who holds the record for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in the history of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, has not represented India since the Champions Trophy final in March 2025. Rather than thinking about a return to the national side, he wants to stay fit, maintain his rhythm and enjoy playing the game.

The Bengal pacer has featured in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season. He is also expected to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy next month. In the IPL, he will turn out for Rajasthan Royals in 2027 after moving from Lucknow Super Giants in a trade deal earlier this month.

With the next ODI World Cup scheduled for 2027, there has been considerable interest in whether Shami could return to India’s plans. However, the fast bowler said he has stopped thinking about such possibilities and is concentrating on his performances.

“I have stopped counting all these things,” Shami told Cricinfo when asked whether the 2027 ODI World Cup or the 2028 T20 World Cup was on his mind.

He added that the selectors would make their own decisions and his job was to keep playing well.

“Now I am focusing on my game. Whatever they (the selectors) decide will be better. But from my side, the only thing is to keep continuing, to stay in rhythm, and keep playing at least for the state and the IPL,” he said.

Mohammed Shami Has No Regrets About Test Retirement

Shami recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to his career in the longest format. The experienced pacer explained that he felt it was the right decision and wants to concentrate on white-ball cricket.

He also admitted that managing the physical demands of the game was an important factor behind his decision.

“It (retirement) felt like the right thing, so I did it. I’m moving well, playing well, so I’ll play white-ball now bindaas (carefree). It’s not good for the body to take too much load. Now when people don’t like my skills (in red-ball cricket), then I’m going to play the white-ball game. There is no regret (of retirement),” Shami said.

“Whatever is written in your destiny, you will get, and I’m happy with whatever I got. Now I’ll keep playing till whatever is in my destiny and enjoy it,” he added.

Shami Open To Playing Red-Ball Cricket For Bengal

Although he has retired from international Test cricket, Shami has not completely closed the door on playing red-ball cricket. He said he would be available for Bengal if the team needed him, particularly if playing the format helped him maintain his fitness.