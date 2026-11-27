New Zealand captain Tom Latham achieved a major milestone during the second Test against India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday (November 27). The southpaw ent past former skipper Brendon McCullum to become the fourth-highest run-scorer for New Zealand in Test cricket.
Latham needed just four runs to move ahead of McCullum’s tally. After failing to score in either innings of the first Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington, he finally got off the mark in Christchurch. He scored his first run on the second ball he faced and added three more to take his career tally to 6,454 runs.
The 33-year-old has now scored 6,454 runs in 174 innings across 97 Test matches. McCullum, meanwhile, finished his Test career with 6,453 runs from 101 matches and 176 innings.
Tom Latham Joins New Zealand’s Elite Test Batters
Latham has moved into fourth place on New Zealand’s all-time Test run-scorers list. Former captain Kane Williamson remains at the top with 9,515 runs in 110 matches.
Ross Taylor occupies the second position with 7,683 runs, while Stephen Fleming is third with 7,172 runs. McCullum has now slipped to fifth place following Latham’s achievement.
Here is a look at the players with the most Test runs for New Zealand:
Most Runs for New Zealand in Tests
|PLAYER
|TIME SPAN
|MATCHES
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|BEST SCORE
|AVERAGE
|100
|50
|0
|Kane Williamson
|2010-2026
|110
|195
|9515
|251
|54.06
|33
|38
|12
|Ross Taylor
|2007-2022
|112
|196
|7683
|290
|44.66
|19
|35
|14
|Stephen Fleming
|1994-2008
|111
|189
|7172
|274*
|40.06
|9
|46
|16
|Tom Latham
|2014-2026
|97*
|174*
|6454*
|264*
|38.64
|17
|31
|17
|Brendon McCullum
|2004-2016
|101
|176
|6453
|302
|38.64
|12
|31
|14
|Martin Crowe
|1982-1995
|77
|131
|5444
|299
|45.36
|17
|18
|9
|John Wright
|1978-1993
|82
|148
|5334
|185
|37.82
|12
|23
|7
|Nathan Astle
|1996-2006
|81
|137
|4702
|222
|37.02
|11
|24
|11
|Daniel Vettori
|1997-2014
|112
|172
|4523
|140
|30.15
|6
|23
|19
|BJ Watling
|2009-2021
|75
|117
|3790
|205
|37.52
|8
|19
|10
Tom Latham Closing in on Kane Williamson’s WTC Record
Latham is also within touching distance of another major milestone in the World Test Championship (WTC).
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The New Zealand skipper has scored 2,983 runs in 47 WTC matches, putting him just 17 runs short of becoming the second batter from his country to reach the 3,000-run mark in the competition.
He also has an opportunity to overtake Williamson as New Zealand’s highest run-scorer in WTC history. Williamson finished with 3,025 runs in 32 matches and 58 innings. Latham needs 43 more runs to move past his former captain.
Williamson currently leads the list, with Latham second. Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway occupy the third and fourth positions, respectively.
Most Runs for New Zealand in the World Test Championship
|PLAYER
|TIME SPAN
|MATCHES
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|BEST SCORE
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Kane Williamson
|2019-2026
|32
|58
|3025
|251
|11
|7
|4
|361
|14
|Tom Latham
|2019-2026
|47*
|86*
|2983*
|252
|7
|15
|9
|330
|9
|Daryl Mitchell
|2020-2026
|34*
|56*
|2177
|190
|6
|12
|1
|214
|39
|Devon Conway
|2021-2026
|31*
|58*
|2135*
|227
|6
|10
|4
|275
|15
|TA Blundell
|2019-2026
|42
|71
|1877
|121
|3
|11
|6
|221
|14
|Henry Nicholls
|2019-2026
|29*
|46*
|1634
|200*
|6
|2
|3
|180
|8
|Rachin Ravindra
|2021-2026
|23*
|43*
|1629
|240
|3
|7
|2
|190
|18
|Glenn Phillips
|2020-2026
|21*
|35*
|1100
|118
|2
|5
|2
|122
|27
|Will Young
|2020-2025
|19
|34
|1000
|89
|0
|9
|1
|126
|5