New Zealand captain Tom Latham achieved a major milestone during the second Test against India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday (November 27). The southpaw ent past former skipper Brendon McCullum to become the fourth-highest run-scorer for New Zealand in Test cricket.

Latham needed just four runs to move ahead of McCullum’s tally. After failing to score in either innings of the first Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington, he finally got off the mark in Christchurch. He scored his first run on the second ball he faced and added three more to take his career tally to 6,454 runs.

The 33-year-old has now scored 6,454 runs in 174 innings across 97 Test matches. McCullum, meanwhile, finished his Test career with 6,453 runs from 101 matches and 176 innings.

Tom Latham Joins New Zealand’s Elite Test Batters

Latham has moved into fourth place on New Zealand’s all-time Test run-scorers list. Former captain Kane Williamson remains at the top with 9,515 runs in 110 matches.

Ross Taylor occupies the second position with 7,683 runs, while Stephen Fleming is third with 7,172 runs. McCullum has now slipped to fifth place following Latham’s achievement.

Here is a look at the players with the most Test runs for New Zealand:

Most Runs for New Zealand in Tests

PLAYER TIME SPAN MATCHES INNINGS RUNS BEST SCORE AVERAGE 100 50 0 Kane Williamson 2010-2026 110 195 9515 251 54.06 33 38 12 Ross Taylor 2007-2022 112 196 7683 290 44.66 19 35 14 Stephen Fleming 1994-2008 111 189 7172 274* 40.06 9 46 16 Tom Latham 2014-2026 97* 174* 6454* 264* 38.64 17 31 17 Brendon McCullum 2004-2016 101 176 6453 302 38.64 12 31 14 Martin Crowe 1982-1995 77 131 5444 299 45.36 17 18 9 John Wright 1978-1993 82 148 5334 185 37.82 12 23 7 Nathan Astle 1996-2006 81 137 4702 222 37.02 11 24 11 Daniel Vettori 1997-2014 112 172 4523 140 30.15 6 23 19 BJ Watling 2009-2021 75 117 3790 205 37.52 8 19 10

Tom Latham Closing in on Kane Williamson’s WTC Record

Latham is also within touching distance of another major milestone in the World Test Championship (WTC).