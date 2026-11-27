Are you a Kdrama fan? Here are 10 binge-worthy Kdramas spanning romance and revenge to keep you hooked, including options available in India on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other streaming giants.

10 Must-Watch Rimance To Revenge Kdramas On OTT

The Remarried Empress (Hulu)

The Remarried Empress is about an empress Navier who agrees to a divorce after her husband's betrayal—on the condition she can remarry a rival kingdom's prince.

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My Bias My Boss (Prime Video)

My Bias My Boss is about a devoted Kpop fangirl who joins a fashion startup to stay close to her idol, only to clash with its strict CEO. The Kdrama is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Rakuten Viki.

My Royal Nemesis (Netflix)

My Royal Nemesis revolves around a Joseon royal concubine who wakes up in modern-day Seoul inside a struggling actress's body and clashes with a cold chaebol heir. The Kdrama is streaming on Netflix.

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Itaewon Class (Netflix)

Itaewon Class follows Park Sae-ro-yi, who opens a restaurant in Seoul after a powerful conglomerate destroys his family. With his team, he takes on the corporate giant while navigating revenge, ambition, discrimination and social inequality.

Perfect Marriage Revenge (Viki, Netflix)

Perfect Marriage Revenge follows Han Yi-joo, who gets a second chance at life after dying in an accident. Determined to rewrite her fate and seek revenge on her family, she enters a contract marriage with Seo Do-guk, the man her younger sister desires.