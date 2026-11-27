Are you a Kdrama fan? Here are 10 binge-worthy Kdramas spanning romance and revenge to keep you hooked, including options available in India on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other streaming giants.
10 Must-Watch Rimance To Revenge Kdramas On OTT
The Remarried Empress (Hulu)
The Remarried Empress is about an empress Navier who agrees to a divorce after her husband's betrayal—on the condition she can remarry a rival kingdom's prince.
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My Bias My Boss (Prime Video)
My Bias My Boss is about a devoted Kpop fangirl who joins a fashion startup to stay close to her idol, only to clash with its strict CEO. The Kdrama is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Rakuten Viki.
My Royal Nemesis (Netflix)
My Royal Nemesis revolves around a Joseon royal concubine who wakes up in modern-day Seoul inside a struggling actress's body and clashes with a cold chaebol heir. The Kdrama is streaming on Netflix.
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Itaewon Class (Netflix)
Itaewon Class follows Park Sae-ro-yi, who opens a restaurant in Seoul after a powerful conglomerate destroys his family. With his team, he takes on the corporate giant while navigating revenge, ambition, discrimination and social inequality.
Perfect Marriage Revenge (Viki, Netflix)
Perfect Marriage Revenge follows Han Yi-joo, who gets a second chance at life after dying in an accident. Determined to rewrite her fate and seek revenge on her family, she enters a contract marriage with Seo Do-guk, the man her younger sister desires.
Love in Disguise (Prime Video)
Love in Disguise follows the story of a detective who goes undercover disguised as a man to investigate a chaebol heir suspected in a murder. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Business Proposal (Netflix)
Business Proposal revolves around a fake blind date between a company researcher and her CEO turns into a lively office romance. It is streaming on Netflix.
Marry My Husband (Prime Video)
Marry My Husband is based on a web novel of the same name, which was also serialized as a webtoon. The series blends time travel, romantic comedy, workplace drama and revenge, focusing on themes of betrayal, personal empowerment and taking control of one's destiny.
The Glory (Netflix)
The Glory follows Moon Dong-eun, a survivor of severe high school bullying who spends years executing a calculated plan to destroy her tormentors.
Buried Hearts (JioHotstar)
Buried Hearts follows Seo Dong-ju, a corporate executive who hacks into a massive political slush fund, triggering a deadly conspiracy. After surviving an assassination attempt with amnesia, he becomes the centre of a gripping battle involving power, betrayal and revenge.
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So, grab your popcorn and watch these Kdramas from the comfort of your home.
FAQs
Is The Remarried Empress based on a webtoon?
Yes, it adapts Alphatart's popular Naver web novel and webtoon of the same name.
Where was The Remarried Empress filmed?
Production spanned locations in South Korea, the Czech Republic and Germany, blending fantasy elements with European-inspired aesthetics.
How many episodes are there of Business Proposal?
There are 12 episodes, each running roughly 60 minutes.