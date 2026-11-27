India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel believes changing weather conditions could play a big role in the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Having played five matches in New Zealand, including three for India A, Jurel has seen how the playing conditions can change with the weather. He has also shared his observations with his teammates ahead of the series-deciding clash.

Jurel, who has already scored a century during his time with India A in New Zealand, feels the Indian players need to keep a close eye on the conditions and adjust their game accordingly. Dhruv Jurel shares his experience of playing in New Zealand Speaking to the broadcasters before the start of play on Friday, Jurel explained how the weather can influence the nature of the pitch. He also revealed that he had discussed this with the Indian team during their meeting.

“I already mentioned in the team meeting that this is my fifth game in NZ, three with A and two with the main team. I already spoke to them because one thing I observed in New Zealand conditions is that the wicket is one thing, but it depends more on the weather. If the weather is changing, the wicket is changing. So just be mindful about it and play accordingly,” Jurel said. The 24-year-old believes understanding these conditions will be important for India as they look to take control of the match. Jurel backs India’s decision to bowl first Jurel also backed the decision to bowl first, pointing out that fast bowlers could get some assistance from the pitch early in the game.

Reflecting on the first Test in Wellington, he said India had managed to pick up five early wickets despite the flat nature of the surface. However, he felt the team needed to build on such starts and put the opposition under greater pressure.

“Definitely, I would choose to bowl first because there’s some help in the wicket in the first innings. As we can see in the last game, I know the wicket was flat, but we got early five wickets. So, if we can push those five wickets to six or seven wickets, it would be good for us,” he added. Jurel keen to make the most of every opportunity Jurel also spoke about his approach to playing international cricket. The young wicketkeeper-batter said representing India had always been his dream and he wanted to make a difference whenever he got an opportunity. “Whatever I get, I just try to be 100% in it because it’s always been a dream to play for India. Whatever opportunity comes my way, I will just try to grab it. I just try to make that impact,” he said.

India hand Test debut to Gurnoor Brar Meanwhile, India won the toss and elected to bowl in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. The visitors made one change to their playing XI, handing fast bowler Gurnoor Brar his Test debut in place of Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand, on the other hand, decided to stick with the same playing XI that featured in the opening Test in Wellington. With the first match ending in a draw, the two-match series is currently level at 0-0. India will be looking to win the final Test and seal the series, while New Zealand will aim to use home conditions to deny the visitors a victory.