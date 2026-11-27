Sri Lanka A booked their place in the final of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 with a convincing eight-wicket win over India A in the first semi-final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Centuries from Sineth Jayawardene and Lasith Croospulle helped the Islanders chase down a target of 318 with ease.
Sri Lanka A reached 318/2 in just 41.3 overs, winning the match with 8.3 overs to spare. The result also brought India A’s campaign to an end.
Jayawardene and Croospulle were the stars of the chase, putting together a 165-run opening stand that left the Indian bowlers with very little room to fight back.
Jayawardene, Croospulle smash centuries in record chase
Jayawardene set the tone with an attacking knock of 105 off just 70 balls. He struck 10 fours and six sixes, putting the Indian bowling attack under pressure from the start.
Shahbaz Ahmed finally gave India A a breakthrough by dismissing Jayawardene, but it did little to change the course of the match.
Croospulle carried on in the same fashion and brought up his century off 98 balls. He eventually scored 116 from 107 deliveries, hitting 12 boundaries and three sixes before Harshit Rana dismissed him. Rinku Singh took the catch to end his innings.
With the openers having done most of the damage, Nishan Madushka (58 not out off 56 balls) and Pavan Rathnayake (31 not out off 16 balls) made sure there were no late surprises. The pair guided Sri Lanka A home comfortably.
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Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma lead India A’s batting effort
Earlier, India A, led by Tilak Varma, posted 317/8 after being asked to bat first.
Abhishek Sharma was the top scorer with 78 off 63 balls, while Tilak added 53 from 66 deliveries. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also made a quick start, scoring 40 off 27 balls.
Sooryavanshi and Abhishek added 80 runs for the opening wicket before Janith Liyanage broke the partnership. Abhishek then joined hands with Tilak, and the two helped India A build a strong position.
However, Sri Lanka A pulled things back during the middle overs. India A were reduced from 197/2 to 235/6 between the 30th and 40th overs as the bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals.
Shahbaz Ahmed’s late contribution takes India past 300
Shahbaz Ahmed provided some late resistance with an unbeaten 54 off 48 balls. He found good support from Tanush Kotian, who scored 28 off 30 deliveries.
The pair added 53 runs for the seventh wicket, helping India A cross the 300-run mark and finish with a competitive total of 317/8.
For Sri Lanka A, Ravindu Fernando, Janith Liyanage and Nipun Dhananjaya picked up two wickets each. Garuka Sanketh and Lahiru Samarakoon each took one wicket.
However, India A’s total fell short as Jayawardene and Croospulle built a dominant opening partnership. Their centuries sealed a comfortable win for Sri Lanka A and sent them into the final, while India A bowed out of the tournament