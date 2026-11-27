Sri Lanka A booked their place in the final of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 with a convincing eight-wicket win over India A in the first semi-final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Centuries from Sineth Jayawardene and Lasith Croospulle helped the Islanders chase down a target of 318 with ease.

Sri Lanka A reached 318/2 in just 41.3 overs, winning the match with 8.3 overs to spare. The result also brought India A’s campaign to an end.

Jayawardene and Croospulle were the stars of the chase, putting together a 165-run opening stand that left the Indian bowlers with very little room to fight back.

Jayawardene, Croospulle smash centuries in record chase

Jayawardene set the tone with an attacking knock of 105 off just 70 balls. He struck 10 fours and six sixes, putting the Indian bowling attack under pressure from the start.

Shahbaz Ahmed finally gave India A a breakthrough by dismissing Jayawardene, but it did little to change the course of the match.

Croospulle carried on in the same fashion and brought up his century off 98 balls. He eventually scored 116 from 107 deliveries, hitting 12 boundaries and three sixes before Harshit Rana dismissed him. Rinku Singh took the catch to end his innings.