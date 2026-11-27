Yashasvi Jaiswal added another milestone to his growing Test career on Friday (November 27). The Indian opener became only the second cricketer in the world to play each of his first 33 Test matches at a different venue. Jaiswal achieved the feat during the second Test between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Since making his Test debut against the West Indies in Roseau on July 12, 2023, the left-hander has represented India in 33 Tests, with every match coming at a new venue.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar is the only other player to have achieved this record. Manjrekar played his first 33 Tests at 33 different grounds between 1987 and 1994. Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar also came close to the mark. The legendary batter played his first 32 Test matches at different venues before his streak came to an end. ALSO READ: Live IND vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 1 Score: Gurnoor Brar Breaks Opening Stand, Devon Conway Departs Jaiswal Joins Manjrekar, Tendulkar In Elite List Jaiswal and Manjrekar are at the top of the list of players who have played the most consecutive Tests at different venues from their debut. Tendulkar occupies the third spot with 32 matches, while former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath and West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Ramdin complete the top five. Both players featured in their first 24 Tests at different venues. Most Tests At Different Venues From Debut PLAYER TIME SPAN TEAM VENUES Sanjay Manjrekar 1987-1994 India 33 Yashasvi Jaiswal 2023-2026 India 33 Sachin Tendulkar 1989-1994 India 32 Javagal Srinath 1991-1996 India 24 Dinesh Ramdin 2005-2008 West Indies 24 Jaiswal Has Played Tests At 33 Different Grounds Since his debut in July 2023, Jaiswal has played against seven different opponents in Test cricket. He has faced England 10 times, while New Zealand and Australia have been his opponents in five Tests each. The left-hander has also played four Tests each against South Africa and the West Indies, two against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and one against Afghanistan.

His journey has taken him to some of the biggest cricket grounds in the world, including Lord’s, the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Sydney Cricket Ground and the Wankhede Stadium. The ongoing Christchurch Test is the latest addition to that list, taking his tally to 33 different venues in as many matches. Jaiswal Can Break Manjrekar’s Record In 2027 Jaiswal will get an opportunity to move ahead of Manjrekar and become the outright record-holder if he plays India’s first Test of the 2027 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India are scheduled to begin their five-match series against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur from January 21 to 25. Interestingly, Jaiswal has already played an ODI at the Nagpur venue. He made his 50-over international debut against England there on February 6, 2025. However, he is yet to play a Test match at the ground. This gives him an opportunity to extend his record to 34 consecutive Tests at different venues. The remaining four matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy are scheduled to take place in Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad. However, there is a catch. Jaiswal has already played Test matches at all four of these venues. He featured in Tests at Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad during his career. Therefore, if he plays the series opener in Nagpur and then features in the second Test in Chennai, his streak will come to an end at 34.