Former India spinner Murali Kartik raised questions about Mohammed Siraj’s reaction after the fast bowler was once again left out of India’s playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday.
Siraj was spotted walking around the ground wearing sunglasses during the live broadcast after the toss. Kartik wondered whether the Indian pacer was struggling to hide his disappointment after missing out on another opportunity to play.
Siraj, who has been one of India’s leading fast bowlers in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, was also left out of the playing XI for the opening Test in Wellington last week. India went with Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna in their pace attack for that match, which ended in a draw.
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India captain Shubman Gill made another change to the bowling combination for the Christchurch Test. Gurnoor Brar was handed his Test debut, with Prasidh Krishna making way for him. Siraj was once again left out.
This also marked the first time in six years since his Test debut that Siraj had missed out on every match of an India Test series.
MOHAMMAD SIRAJ GETS EMOTIONAL.🥺💔 - Ajinkya Rahane & Murali Kartik talking about Mohammad Siraj as he gets emotional at Christchurch today. https://t.co/K4WE8yvx9x— Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) November 27, 2026
Murali Kartik Questions Mohammed Siraj’s Omission
Speaking on Sony Sports during the broadcast, Kartik suggested that being left out could have hurt Siraj, given how much the fast bowler wants to play for India.
“Is he crying? Because he is an emotional person. Some people are fine even when they are dropped, but some really want to play. They don’t care if they have pain in their feet or a headache; they will give it everything. Siraj is like that,” Kartik said.
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The former India spinner also pointed out that Siraj had not been a regular part of the ODI setup recently. He questioned why the team management had picked him for the New Zealand tour if they were not convinced about his current form.
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“Sometimes you hide the hurt you are feeling because he was dropped even in the ODIs. Even against the West Indies, he played only as an afterthought. This hurts a player. Why even pick him in the squad and take him to New Zealand if you feel his form isn’t good or if he isn’t bowling well in the nets?” he added.
Siraj’s Recent Performances For India
Siraj last played Test cricket during India’s tour of Sri Lanka in August. He struggled to make a major impact in the two matches, finishing with four wickets.
Since then, he has played three First-Class matches. He captained Hyderabad in two Ranji Trophy games before producing a four-wicket haul against New Zealand A.
His opportunities were also limited during the five-match ODI series against New Zealand. Siraj featured in just one match and picked up two wickets.
India Get Back Into The Game After Early Struggles
Meanwhile, India opted to bowl first after winning the toss in the second Test at Hagley Oval.
The visitors had to wait for a breakthrough during the opening session, but debutant Gurnoor Brar finally provided one just before lunch.
India’s bowlers found their rhythm after the break. Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj struck three times in just 15 deliveries during the second session, leaving New Zealand struggling at 110 for four.