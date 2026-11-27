Former India spinner Murali Kartik raised questions about Mohammed Siraj’s reaction after the fast bowler was once again left out of India’s playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday.

Siraj was spotted walking around the ground wearing sunglasses during the live broadcast after the toss. Kartik wondered whether the Indian pacer was struggling to hide his disappointment after missing out on another opportunity to play.

Siraj, who has been one of India’s leading fast bowlers in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, was also left out of the playing XI for the opening Test in Wellington last week. India went with Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna in their pace attack for that match, which ended in a draw.