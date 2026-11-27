New Zealand recovered from a challenging middle session to finish the opening day of the second Test against India at 246/5 in 85 overs at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Friday, November 27. Tom Latham and Tom Blundell scored half-centuries, while Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 36 to help the hosts regain control after India had reduced them to 131/4 at tea.

Latham top-scored with 59 off 128 deliveries, striking six boundaries, while wicketkeeper-batter Blundell made an unbeaten 53. Phillips provided valuable support with 36 not out, ensuring New Zealand did not lose another wicket after Daryl Mitchell's dismissal in the third session. Mitchell had contributed 31 off 74 balls, helping the hosts recover from their middle-order collapse.

ALSO READ: Live IND vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 1 Highlights: New Zealand Reach 246/5 At Stumps After Blundell, Phillips Fightback India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl, backing his pace attack on a surface at Hagley Oval expected to offer assistance to the seamers. India made one change to their playing XI, handing fast bowler Gurnoor Brar his Test debut in place of Prasidh Krishna. New Zealand, meanwhile, retained their combination from the first Test.

Tom Latham, Devon Conway Give New Zealand A Steady Start The hosts began positively, with Latham and Devon Conway negotiating India's new-ball attack and putting together a 77-run opening partnership. Latham survived an early LBW review against Jasprit Bumrah and was also given a reprieve when KL Rahul dropped a catch off Akash Deep with the batter on 29.

Stumps on Day 1! #TeamIndia with the wicket of Daryl Mitchell in the final session Action resumes tomorrow ⏳ Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6iCwvH4Zap #NZvIND https://t.co/6ONWCreg3R — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2026 Conway contributed 31 from 79 balls before Brar provided India with the breakthrough on the final delivery before lunch. The debutant trapped the opener LBW to claim his maiden Test wicket. New Zealand went into the first break at 77/1, with Latham unbeaten on 42. Akash Deep Leads India's Fightback After Lunch Latham continued his composed innings after the break, bringing up his 32nd Test half-century before Akash Deep dismissed him for 59. The Indian pacer induced an edge that was safely collected by Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

India quickly built on that breakthrough. Anshul Kamboj removed Henry Nicholls for 16, while Akash Deep struck again to send Rachin Ravindra back for a nine-ball duck. New Zealand lost three wickets in a short period and slipped to 110/4.

The hosts reached tea at 131/4, with Mitchell and Blundell at the crease. Akash Deep was India's most successful bowler at that stage of the innings and finished the day with figures of 2/52. Blundell, Mitchell And Phillips Rescue New Zealand Mitchell and Blundell steadied the innings with a valuable fifth-wicket partnership. Mitchell scored 31 before Washington Sundar broke the stand by having him caught by Dhruv Jurel. ALSO READ: 'Is He Crying?': Mohammed Siraj's Reaction To Being Dropped From 2nd Test Sparks Debate, WATCH VIDEO However, Blundell continued to resist and found an effective partner in Phillips. The duo added an unbeaten partnership to take New Zealand to 246/5 at stumps. Blundell finished on 53 not out, while Phillips remained unbeaten on 36. Washington Sundar with the breakthrough! Dhruv Jurel with a sharp catch at backward short leg and Daryl Mitchell has to depart. Live - https://t.co/6iCwvH4Zap #NZvIND https://t.co/ocNz7hzlZZ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2026 The final session changed the complexion of the day. After India had taken three wickets in the middle session, New Zealand scored valuable runs without losing another batter. The hosts will be encouraged by their recovery, although India's bowlers will feel they had opportunities to put the innings under greater pressure. India will look to make early inroads on Day 2, while New Zealand will aim to build on the Blundell-Phillips partnership and push towards a total that puts the visitors under pressure.