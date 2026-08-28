- Haryana NEET UG 2026 Round 1 registration portal is open till August 31.
- Candidates must complete the choice filling, fee payment, and document verification process before the deadline.
- The counseling is done for MBBS/BDS admissions under the 85% State Quota.
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, has opened the registration portal for NEET qualifiers seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under 85% State Quota seats. The registration link will remain active from August 28 to 31, 2026. During this time period, eligible candidates can complete Haryana NEET UG counselling registration, choice filling, document verification, fee payment, and reporting on time. Only applicants who have completed the process will be eligible for the Round 1 seat allotment process.
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Allotment Dates
Check out the important allotment dates for Haryana NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2026 in the following table.
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Events
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Dates
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Online registration window
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August 28 to 31, 2026, till 11:59 PM
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Editing and choice filling/locking
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August 28 to 31, till 11:59 PM
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Provisional allocation of seats
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September 2
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Grievances on provisional allocation open on
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September 2
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Announcement of allocation list after grievance redressal
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September 2
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Online tuition fee payment
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September 2 to 5, till 8 PM
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Document verification window
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September 6 to 8
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Download provisional admission letter
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September 6 to 9
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Deadline to join allotted institute
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September 9, till 4 PM
How To Register For NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment?
Candidates can follow the given steps to register online for the Round 1 seat allotment process.
Step 1: Open the UHS UG Counselling portal at uhsrugcounselling.com.
Step 2: On the homepage, click the registration link.
Step 3: Read the declaration and continue with the registration process.
Step 4: Enter your NEET roll number and application details.
Step 5: Fill in your personal and academic details, upload required documents, and submit.
Step 6: Pay the registration fee.
Step 7: Complete your choice-filling process before the deadline.
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Points
1. Candidates allotted seats must pay the tuition fee via the admission portal.
2. For the document verification process, candidates have to physically report to the allotted college. Failure to appear may lead to cancellation of candidature
3. Carry your documents in original and photocopies for the verification process.
4. Complete the admission formalities within the prescribed deadline.
Candidates should regularly check the admission portal and university website for the category-wise document verification schedule.
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