Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, has opened the registration portal for NEET qualifiers seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under 85% State Quota seats. The registration link will remain active from August 28 to 31, 2026. During this time period, eligible candidates can complete Haryana NEET UG counselling registration, choice filling, document verification, fee payment, and reporting on time. Only applicants who have completed the process will be eligible for the Round 1 seat allotment process.

Step 1: Open the UHS UG Counselling portal at uhsrugcounselling.com.

Candidates can follow the given steps to register online for the Round 1 seat allotment process.

How To Register For NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment?

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Check out the important allotment dates for Haryana NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2026 in the following table.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the registration link.

Step 3: Read the declaration and continue with the registration process.

Step 4: Enter your NEET roll number and application details.

Step 5: Fill in your personal and academic details, upload required documents, and submit.

Step 6: Pay the registration fee.

Step 7: Complete your choice-filling process before the deadline.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Points

1. Candidates allotted seats must pay the tuition fee via the admission portal.

2. For the document verification process, candidates have to physically report to the allotted college. Failure to appear may lead to cancellation of candidature

3. Carry your documents in original and photocopies for the verification process.

4. Complete the admission formalities within the prescribed deadline.

Candidates should regularly check the admission portal and university website for the category-wise document verification schedule.

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