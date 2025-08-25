Coolie Box Office Collection Day 11: Coolie revolves around a former union leader named Deva (played by Rajnikanth) looks for answers following the untimely death of his comrade Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj). He battles a thug named Simon (Nagarjuna) and his right-hand man Dayal (Soubin Shahir) during this process.

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, opened in theaters on August 14 to much anticipation. The mobster drama starring Lokesh Kanagaraj promised a lot of excitement and a big-time show. On weekdays, the movie's receipts declined, despite the Rajinikanth fever guaranteeing a spectacular opening. Now that the action thriller has picked up pace in the second weeked, Coolie has finally surpassed the Rs 250 crore milestone.

Coolie made Rs 10.75 crore on the 11th day (Sunday) of its release, as per latest update from Sacnilk. The action movie brought in Rs 10.5 crore on 10th day (Saturday). Up until its first day of release, the movie's highest single-day earnings totaled Rs 65 crore. The gangster drama raked in Rs 229.65 crore by the end of first week. The total earnings of the movie after eleven days stand at Rs 256.75 crore.

Coolie, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released to commemorate the superstar's 50th year in motion pictures. The action thriller has been incredibly popular in India and has been released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR battles against Rajinkanth 's Coolie. The YRF backed spy movie made Rs 6.50 crore on 11th day at the ticket windows. The total earnings of War 2 stand at Rs 221 crore, as per sacnilk.

Coolie clearly won the box office battle even while they're both associated to big names.

Coolie has become the most anticipated Indian opener of 2025 on a global scale. It made a total of Rs 463.5 crore on Day 10, which is Rs 172 crore from overseas and Rs 291.5 crore in India.

Rajinikanth plays the title role in Coolie, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Aamir Khan makes a brief appearance in the action thriller, which also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj. The film's soundtrack was composed by Anirudh Ravinchander.