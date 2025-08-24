- By Tanya Garg
- Sun, 24 Aug 2025 08:21 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Coolie vs War 2 Box Office Collection: Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, is once again dominating the box office. The Tamil movie has recovered in its second weekend after a good start and lackluster weekdays. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 was predicted to perform brilliantly and make the movie a pan-India hit. Regretfully, that didn't happen. Coolie and War 2 have now reached Day 10 with consistent collections as they aim to set even greater milestones in the days ahead, having swept past the Rs 200 crore milestone in their first week of release.
Coolie was one of the year's most anticipated movies. The mafia drama helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj had a huge opening when it came out, but its weekday box office receipts have subsequently declined. As we approach the second weekend, Coolie has finally begun to develop, edging closer to the Rs 250 crore milestone.
Coolie made Rs 10 crore on its second Saturday in theaters, the tenth day of its release, as per sacnilk. With figures of Rs 5.85 crore on Friday and Rs 6.15 crore on Thursday, the statistic indicates rise over the previous days. The film's opening day brought in the highest single-day total of Rs 65 crore. The total amount collected by Coolie by the conclusion of the first week was Rs 229.65 crore. Ten days later, Rs 245.50 crore had been collected.
Coolie Day-Wise Collection (as per sacnilk)
Day 1 - Rs 65 crore
Day 2 - Rs 54.75 crore
Day 3 - Rs 39.50 crore
Day 4 - Rs 35.25 crore
Day 5 - Rs 12 crore
Day 6 - Rs 9.50 crore
Day 7 - Rs 6.50 crore
Day 8 - Rs 6.15 crore
Day 9 - Rs 5.85 crore
Day 10 - Rs 10 crore
TOTAL - Rs 245.50 crore
ALSO READ - Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth’s Tamil Starrer Or Hrithik Roshan’s Spy Movie, Who Is Leading The Race?
War 2, Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's spy action thriller was anticipated to meet high standards. Even though the film had a solid debut at the box office, it soon lost its appeal. Sacnilk claimed that the film had somewhat improved on its second Saturday.
War 2 suffered a dramatic decline in income, making just Rs 8.75 crore on Monday after a strong Rs 32.65 crore on Sunday. The spy action movie's second Friday saw its lowest earnings of Rs 4 crore, indicating that the charm is wearing off fast. However, the actioner's earnings increased marginally the next Saturday, minting Rs 6.25 crore, for a total of Rs 214.50 crore.
War 2 Day-Wise Collection (as per sacnilk)
Day 1 - Rs 52 crore
Day 2 - Rs 57.85 crore
Day 3 - Rs 33.20 crore
Day 4 - Rs 32.65 crore
Day 5 - Rs 8.75 crore
Day 6 - Rs 9 crore
Day 7 - Rs 5.75 crore
Day 8 - Rs 5 crore
Week 1 - Rs 204.25 crore
Day 9 - Rs 4 crore
Day 10 - Rs 6.25 crore
TOTAL - Rs 214.50 crore
ALSO READ - War 2 Ending Explained: Is Jr NTR’s Character Really A Villain Or Hero In Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani Starrer Movie?
War 2, the follow-up to the 2019 smash film War, opened in theaters on August 14, 2025. After a six-year hiatus, Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Agent Kabir. As Agent Vikram, NTR Jr. joins the franchise.
Coolie or War 2 - Who Won?
Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, was filmed in Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok. It had a spectacular opening. The Tamil actioner made a total of Rs 245.50 crore in 10 days at the box office. War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, was worth Rs 214 crore net after 10 day logn run at the ticket windows. With Rs 31 crore, Coolie won the box office game AGAIN.