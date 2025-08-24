Coolie vs War 2 Box Office Collection: Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, is once again dominating the box office. The Tamil movie has recovered in its second weekend after a good start and lackluster weekdays. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 was predicted to perform brilliantly and make the movie a pan-India hit. Regretfully, that didn't happen. Coolie and War 2 have now reached Day 10 with consistent collections as they aim to set even greater milestones in the days ahead, having swept past the Rs 200 crore milestone in their first week of release.

Coolie was one of the year's most anticipated movies. The mafia drama helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj had a huge opening when it came out, but its weekday box office receipts have subsequently declined. As we approach the second weekend, Coolie has finally begun to develop, edging closer to the Rs 250 crore milestone.

Coolie made Rs 10 crore on its second Saturday in theaters, the tenth day of its release, as per sacnilk. With figures of Rs 5.85 crore on Friday and Rs 6.15 crore on Thursday, the statistic indicates rise over the previous days. The film's opening day brought in the highest single-day total of Rs 65 crore. The total amount collected by Coolie by the conclusion of the first week was Rs 229.65 crore. Ten days later, Rs 245.50 crore had been collected.

Coolie Day-Wise Collection (as per sacnilk) Day 1 - Rs 65 crore Day 2 - Rs 54.75 crore Day 3 - Rs 39.50 crore Day 4 - Rs 35.25 crore Day 5 - Rs 12 crore Day 6 - Rs 9.50 crore Day 7 - Rs 6.50 crore Day 8 - Rs 6.15 crore Day 9 - Rs 5.85 crore Day 10 - Rs 10 crore TOTAL - Rs 245.50 crore

War 2, Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's spy action thriller was anticipated to meet high standards. Even though the film had a solid debut at the box office, it soon lost its appeal. Sacnilk claimed that the film had somewhat improved on its second Saturday.

War 2 suffered a dramatic decline in income, making just Rs 8.75 crore on Monday after a strong Rs 32.65 crore on Sunday. The spy action movie's second Friday saw its lowest earnings of Rs 4 crore, indicating that the charm is wearing off fast. However, the actioner's earnings increased marginally the next Saturday, minting Rs 6.25 crore, for a total of Rs 214.50 crore.