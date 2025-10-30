Natural Star Nani’s The Paradise has been creating a buzz ever since its first look dropped. Directed by the talented Srikanth Odela, fresh off the massive success of Dasara, the film has quickly become one of the most anticipated projects in India. The film marks yet another collaboration of Natural Star Nani with director Srikanth Odela who has already delivered a blockbuster Dasara, together. Now, in the latest update, the team has approached Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds to come on board as a presenter.

Looks like, The Paradise is really going global. The team has approached Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds to come on board as a presenter. Producer SLV Cinemas and their team had been attempting to reach out to the star’s representatives for the past three months. It was only in the last two weeks that they finally managed to establish contact with Ryan’s team, and discussions are currently underway. It’s indeed going to be magical to see Ryan Reynolds come on board The Paradise as a presenter. Ryan has delivered blockbusters like the Deadpool franchise, Free Guy, Red Notice and many more.

The Paradise has captured the audience’s attention with the quirky elements showcased in its posters. Natural Star Nani’s braided look has become the talk of the town, further heightening the audience’s excitement for the film. ALSO READ: Mohan Babu Transforms Into Shikanja Maalik In The Paradise, Intense First Look Poster Revealed Moreover, The Paradise is set to be yet another cinematic spectacle from Srikanth Odela, showcasing his distinctive vision. It’s indeed the magic of his detailing that has made every creative work of his create immense buzz. He made his directorial debut with Dasara, which garnered critical acclaim and became a box office success, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark and emerging as the highest-grossing film in Nani’s career. With just a few films in his filmography, he has already become the talk of the town, and with The Paradise, his stakes are only set to rise.

Adding to the excitement, the original soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander, with vocals by Anirudh and Arjun Chandy, delivers a gripping and immersive experience, setting the perfect tone and enhancing the film’s overall cinematic impact. The Paradise has been produced by SLV Cinemas, headed by Sudhakar Cherukuri. They are known for producing the successful film Dasara. Now, with The Paradise, they are set to deliver yet another mega cinematic spectacle. ALSO READ: 'You Will Be Amazed': Raghav Juyal Expresses Excitement For Nani-Starrer The Paradise, Says 'It's Such A Good Film...' Ryan Reynolds in talks for The Paradise Backed by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is directed by visionary Srikanth Odela with music by the sensational Anirudh Ravichander. Set for a grand release on March 26, 2026, it will launch in eight languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam. With its stellar team and global reach, the film promises to redefine cinema and deliver the truly unexpected.