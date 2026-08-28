Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's elder son Hrehaan Roshan made his debut as an independent singer-songwriter and guitarist with his debut single titled This Heavenly Place. The song has been produced by Sudan, with Ankur Tewari serving as A&R.

Hrithik Roshan gives shoutout to son Hrehaan for music debut

Hrithik Roshan shared a video from the song on Instagram and wrote, "You were born with an innate wisdom Ray: I trust it so much. It makes me fearless."

Hrehaan’s mother, Sussanne Khan, celebrated his achievement, expressing her love and pride. Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad also congratulated him, calling the moment 'so beautiful' and saying she was proud of him.

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"So overwhelmed love you beyond anytime. So so beautiful Ray. so proud of you," he wrote.

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You were born with an innate wisdom Ray: I trust it so much. It makes me fearless ♥️ https://t.co/fh6pj5lOpo — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 28, 2026

Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan also lauded Hrehaan over music launch. She wrote, "Congratulations Ray, on your song launch! So proud of you and all the hard work behind this beautiful achievement. Wishing you endless success, love, and many more milestones ahead. Keep shining and let your music touch hearts! ++

Love you and your song is just beyond fabulous, your voice speaks volumes."

Roshan family music legacy

The Roshan family has a rich musical legacy. Hrehaan’s great-grandfather Roshan and grand-uncle Rajesh Roshan were celebrated composers, with the latter also scoring Hrithik’s debut Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.