Actress Sonakshi Sinha married the love of her life, Zaheer Iqbal, in an intimate ceremony at her home on June 23, 2024. The couple have been embracing their married life beautifully, as evident from photos and videos they keep sharing on social media. Recently, the Dabangg star broke her silence on why she kept her relationship under wraps for years.

Opening up about the same, Sonakshi said on Prime Video's Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, "I have kept my relationships under wraps because thoda nazar I believe in (people casting an evil eye). Honestly, I didn't want it to be public until I knew I was actually going to marry this person, which happened with Zaheer."

She further revealed how she found out an immediate connection with her Double XL co-star. Sonakshi said, "When I saw him, it was an instant click. I just knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this guy. So I told him I love you within a week, and he thought I was crazy. He called up his best friend and said, 'Listen. I think she's confused, she's nuts!"

"Within a month, I told him, 'I'm gonna marry you only'. And seven years later, we did get married. But I just knew. I have never felt like that with anybody else. And when I did feel it, I don't like to hide my feelings, so I went and told him. If he ran away, he ran away; clearly, he didn't. It worked out well," she explained.

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 last year in an intimate ceremony held at their Mumbai residence, surrounded by close family and friends. Following the wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception bash at Bastian in Mumbai, which was attended by numerous prominent Bollywood celebrities. In their wedding announcement post, the couple revealed the significance of the date, stating, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it." Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for the release of her Telugu debut movie, Jatadhara. Helmed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Jatadhara is a visually stunning supernatural odyssey that blends mythology, black magic, ancient curses, and a mystic treasure hunt — culminating in a battle between light and darkness. The film's climax, described by the team as "one of the most challenging ever mounted," involved large-scale sets, intricate choreography, and emotionally charged performances that pushed the actors to their absolute limits.