Bhuvan Bam Controversy: An FIR has been registered against comedian and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam over allegedly vulgar remarks and an obscene stage act during a comedy show at Parul University in Vadodara. The complaint was filed after videos from the event went viral on social media, triggering criticism.

Comedian and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam has landed in legal trouble after Vadodara Rural Police registered an FIR against him over an alleged obscene performance at a university event in Gujarat. The case relates to a comedy show held at Parul University on November 25, where Bam allegedly made objectionable remarks and performed an inappropriate act on stage.

The FIR was registered at Waghodia police station under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with punishment for obscene acts and songs. According to the police, the complaint was lodged on Sunday, November 29, and further investigation is underway.

Bhuvan Bam is out of control https://t.co/FVaY2hX0uU — Avni (@Social_binn) November 28, 2026 What Happened At Bhuvan Bam's Lavari Show At Parul University? According to the complaint, the incident took place during 'The Lavari Show', organised at Parul University's campus in Limda village, Waghodia taluka, Vadodara district. The event was held between 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm on November 25 and was attended by students and other members of the audience. Several performers, including Manan Desai, Chirag Mistry, Deep Vaidya, Bhuvan Bam and Sanjeeda Shaikh, were reportedly present at the event.

The university's security head, Mahendrapratap Singh, alleged that Bam made an objectionable remark while interacting with actor Sanjeeda Shaikh on stage. A video of the exchange subsequently surfaced on social media and attracted criticism. According to the FIR, Bam allegedly made a suggestive remark in response to a comment by the woman on stage. The complaint also alleged that he later mimicked an inappropriate act involving a water bottle in front of the audience and other performers.

The viral clips drew criticism from social media users, with several questioning the nature of the performance at an educational institution. ALSO READ: Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Row: Why Is Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan-Hania Aamir’s Series Missing From Netflix India’s Upcoming Slate? Why Did Parul University File A Complaint Against Bhuvan Bam? The complaint was filed by Mahendrapratap Singh, the security head at Parul University, who has reportedly been working at the institution for the past five years. He approached the police after receiving authorisation from the university authorities.

As stated in the FIR, the university had granted permission for a clean comedy show and instructed the organisers to maintain the dignity, prestige and discipline of the educational institution. However, the complaint alleged that the university authorities were neither informed about nor had consented to the remarks and acts attributed to Bam during the programme. The university reportedly decided to pursue legal action after the alleged conduct came to light. ALSO READ: Gunmaster G9 Controversy: Why Are Viewers Criticising Avneet Kaur's Dance Performance? Bhuvan Bam Booked Under Section 296 Of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Bhuvan Bam at Waghodia police station under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The provision deals with punishment for obscene acts and songs in or near public places. The police have confirmed that the case has been registered and an investigation has begun. Speaking about the development, Vadodara Rural Superintendent of Police Sushil Agrawal said, "We have registered an FIR against YouTuber Bhuvan Bam and started further investigation." The investigation will look into the allegations mentioned in the complaint and the circumstances surrounding the university event. Bhuvan Bam Viral Video Sparks Social Media Backlash The FIR comes after videos from the comedy show circulated widely on social media. Several users criticised the alleged remarks and stage performance, particularly because the event was organised on a university campus and attended by students.