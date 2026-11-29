Netflix will reportedly not release its upcoming Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India. The show, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Sanam Saeed, has been dropped from the platform's Indian release plans amid objections from film bodies and renewed attention to the government's advisory on Pakistani-origin content.

According to an exclusive report by India Today, sources have confirmed that the series will not be available to Indian subscribers. The development comes just days before its expected global release and has sparked fresh discussion among fans of Pakistani entertainment.

Why Is Netflix Not Releasing Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo In India? Sources close to the matter told India Today that Netflix has been in contact with the relevant authorities regarding the series. The decision comes against the backdrop of the government's 2025 advisory on Pakistani-origin content.

Film bodies had also raised objections to the show's release in India and reportedly threatened action. With the controversy growing, Netflix has now decided not to include the series in its Indian catalogue. The show has also reportedly disappeared from the platform's upcoming India release slate. However, Netflix has not publicly announced a detailed explanation for the decision. ALSO READ: Who Is Hamza Ali Abbasi? All About Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Pakistani Actor And His Controversial 2017 Comment On Hafiz Saeed What Is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo About? Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is based on Farhat Ishtiaq's popular 2013 novel of the same name. The series features some of Pakistan's best-known actors, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed and Azaan Sami Khan.

The project attracted considerable attention because it was presented as Pakistan's first Netflix Original series. Its cast also brought together several popular names who have built a following among audiences across South Asia. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, in particular, have fans in India following their earlier work in Pakistani television and Indian films. ALSO READ: Is Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan's Pakistani Netflix Series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Based On Urdu Novel? Can Indian Viewers Watch The Series On Netflix? As per the reports, Indian subscribers will not be able to stream Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo on Netflix India. The series is expected to remain part of the platform's release plans in other territories, although its availability will depend on regional distribution.

There has been no official announcement from Netflix explaining whether the decision could change in the future. For now, Indian fans will have to wait for further clarification from the streaming platform. FAQs 1. Is Netflix releasing Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India? No. According to sources quoted by India Today, Netflix will not release the series in India. 2. Who stars in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo? The series features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed and Azaan Sami Khan. 3. Why is the series not releasing in India? The reported decision follows objections from film bodies and the government's 2025 advisory concerning Pakistani-origin content. 4. Is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo a Netflix Original? Yes. The series has been presented as Pakistan's first Netflix Original and is based on Farhat Ishtiaq's novel.

