Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's latest film, Gunmaster G9, has sparked an online debate over a dance number featuring Avneet Kaur. Several social media users have criticised the song's choreography and presentation, questioning whether it objectifies actresses. The controversy has brought fresh attention to the film, which saw its box-office collections improve after a slow opening. Why Is Avneet Kaur's Dance Number In Gunmaster G9 Facing Backlash? Avneet Kaur features in a special dance number in Gunmaster G9. Clips from the song have circulated on social media, prompting mixed reactions from viewers. Several users have questioned the dance steps and the way Avneet is presented in the song. Some have also compared the sequence to Janhvi Kapoor's dance number in the South Indian film Peddi, arguing that such performances rely too heavily on the sexualisation of actresses.

One user on X wrote, "Avneet Kaur has just turned 25, what kind of dance steps are these? They are absolutely vulgar! Why is she being forced to perform item numbers? What was even the point of all this? First Peddi, then Eetha, and now this, when will this trend of objectifying actresses finally stop?"

Another user questioned whether Bollywood was running short of creative ideas to make songs popular. Others criticised the choreography and questioned the presentation of female performers in such tracks. ALSO READ: Gunmaaster G9 Twitter Review: Is Emraan Hashmi's Film A Paisa Vasool Entertainer? Here's What Moviegoers Say Viewers Compare Avneet Kaur's Song To Peddi The discussion has also brought back criticism surrounding dance sequences in other recent films. Some social media users have drawn parallels between Avneet's performance in Gunmaster G9 and Janhvi Kapoor's appearance in Peddi.

One viewer wrote, “WTF is this choreography? I dont see the same outrage that you all did with Peddi songs," while another expressed disappointment over the industry's approach to dance numbers. The age gap between Emraan Hashmi and Avneet Kaur has also become part of the online conversation, with viewers questioning the casting and presentation. ALSO READ: Yeh Prem Mol Liya vs Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann's Romantic Drama Wins Opening Clash Against Emraan's Thriller What Is Gunmaster G9 About? Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaster G9 arrived in cinemas on November 27, 2026. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and Avneet Kaur. Himesh Reshammiya has composed its music. The film reportedly had a slow opening, collecting Rs 3.65 crore on its first day, according to figures cited by News18. India TV reported that its box-office collections improved on the second day. Neither Avneet Kaur nor the film's team has been quoted in the supplied reports as responding to the criticism. FAQs 1. Why is Gunmaster G9 facing backlash? The film has attracted criticism over Avneet Kaur's dance number, with viewers questioning its choreography and alleged objectification. 2. Who stars in Gunmaster G9? The film features Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and Avneet Kaur. 3. When was Gunmaster G9 released? The film was released in theatres on November 27, 2026. 4. Who directed Gunmaster G9? Aditya Datt directed the action thriller.

