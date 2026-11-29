Bigg Boss 20: The latest Weekend Ka Vaar took a dramatic turn when Salman Khan called out Scout OP over his remarks about Love Gill. The new promo also showed the host continuing to reprimand the youtuber after the clip left Love Gill visibly upset and in tears.

Salman Khan said, "Aapne Love ke baare mein kya kya bola hai. You have thrown love under the bus. Pura bill aapne love pe faada hai. Aapka isske peeche intention kya tha, hame nai pata. Shayad aap apne aapko clean chit dena chahte the logon ki nazar mein, ke aapko tempt kiya gaya."

In the clip, Scout OP blamed Love for tempting and manipulating him.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman showed the housemates a video clip featuring Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar, and Scout OP discussing Love Gill.

The conversation also affected Love, who broke down after watching the clip. She was seen walking towards the washroom in the bedroom after the footage was played.

The controversy between Scout OP and Love Gill started after their closeness inside the Bigg Boss 20 house caught viewers' attention. Although they called each other siblings, their actions raised questions.

FAQ

1. Why did Salman Khan call out Scout OP on Weekend Ka Vaar?

Salman showed the housemates a clip of Scout OP and Gullu discussing Love Gill. In it, Scout OP blamed Love for tempting and manipulating him. Salman told him he had thrown Love under the bus.

2. Who is Gullu in Bigg Boss 20?

Gullu is Kushal Tanwar. He was the one talking to Scout OP about Love Gill in the clip Salman played.

3. How did Love Gill react to the clip?

Love broke down after watching it. She was seen walking towards the washroom in the bedroom once the footage ended.