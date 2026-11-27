There are several Kdramas with happy endings that are streaming on OTT. From Business Proposal to What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, here we have curated a lost of top seven Kdramas with happy endings:

7 feel-good Kdramas with happy ending

Business Proposal (Netflix)

Business Proposal is about an employee who goes on a blind date in her friend's place only to find out her date is her company's CEO, leading to a fake relationship turned real romance.

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Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix)

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is about a city dentist who moves to a coastal village and builds a warm, supportive life alongside a jack-of-all-trades local.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim (Netflix)

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim is about a self-absorbed vice chairman who tries to win back his longtime secretary when she announces she is resigning.

ALSO READ: Can You Guess? Set During Korea's Three Kingdoms Era, This Kdrama, Starring Lee Hyun-Wook, Is About War, Power And Betrayal

Crash Landing On You (Netflix)

Crash Landing On You is about a South Korean heiress who accidentally paraglides into North Korea, where a captain protects her and they eventually reunite safely.

Our Beloved Summer (Netflix)

Our Beloved Summer is about former high school sweethearts with contrasting personalities who are pulled back into each other's lives years after a messy breakup.

King the Land (Netflix)

King the Land revolves around a brooding hotel heir and a relentlessly cheerful hotelier who clash at work before developing a drama-free, supportive romance. It skips major third-act breakups in favour of steady warmth and a joyful finish.

Because This Is My First Life (Netflix, Prime Video, Viki)

Because This Is My First Life is about a house-poor IT worker and a struggling screenwriter who enter a practical marriage of convenience to split rent. Their dry humor and honest conversations slowly blossom into genuine love on their own terms.