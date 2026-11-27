Several movies are streaming online and haven't received attention they deserve. From Homebound to Kaathal, among others, here we have curated a list of underrated movies that are streaming on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming giants.

Homebound (Netflix)

Homebound is about two childhood friends—a Muslim man and a Dalit man—dream of passing the state police exam while navigating systemic discrimination and the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.

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Cactus Pears (Netflix)

Cactus Pears is a tender, slow-burn drama set in rural Maharashtra during a 10-day mourning period, exploring grief, family expectations, and a quiet queer romance.

The Mehta Boys (Prime Video)

The Mehta Boys is about a widowed father and his architect son try to bridge years of emotional distance over unspoken resentment. It stands out for understated performances and grounded storytelling.

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Ghoomer (Zee5)

Ghoomer is an inspiring sports drama about an athlete who refuses to let major setbacks end her sporting journey.

Kaathal: The Core (Zee5)

Kaathal: The Core is a mature, thoughtful look at marriage, identity and family dynamics anchored by acclaimed lead performances.

Ikkis (Prime Video)

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this war biography traces Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal's 1971 tank battle alongside a reflective later-life journey.

Saali Mohabbat (Zee5)

At a Delhi high-society party, Kavita (Radhika Apte) catches her husband cheating and narrates the story of a housewife named Smita, later revealing that she is Smita herself, who escaped her past to rebuild her life.

So, grab your popcorn and watch these underrated gems this weekend from the comfort of your home.