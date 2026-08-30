- TG SAFE inspected seven popular Hyderabad restaurants.
- Expired food, poor hygiene, insect infestation found.
- Notices issued, food samples collected for testing.
The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) found several food safety and hygiene violations during inspections at seven popular restaurants in Hyderabad. The irregularities included expired food items, improper storage, poor sanitation, insect infestation and food labelling violations.
As part of the enforcement action, officials issued notices to the restaurants and collected food samples for laboratory testing. Six teams comprising food safety and police officials conducted the inspections across Hyderabad’s Core Urban Region (CURE) on Saturday.
TG SAFE Inspects 7 Restaurants In Hyderabad
Teams inspected Chutneys, Spice 6 and Ohries in Banjara Hills, The Spicy Venue in Jubilee Hills, 4 Seasons Multi-Cuisine Restaurant and Shah Gaus in Tolichowki and Pista House in Gachibowli.
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Deficiencies including insanitation and usage of expired food, handling of food, spoilage of vegetables and vegetables, improper handling and storage of food, display and labelling violations and presence of insects in stores were detected during the inspection.
Pista House Among Restaurants Facing Action
At Pista House in Gachibowli, officials found deficiencies in the storeroom. They seized 15 kg of dried fruits, 24 kg of dry noodles and 5 kg of potato chips worth approximately Rs 17,500 over alleged misbranding.
Samples of ghee and cheese were also collected and sent for testing.
11 Food Samples Collected
Across the seven restaurants, TG SAFE collected 11 food samples suspected of adulteration. The samples will undergo laboratory testing, with further action to be decided based on the results and the responses from the restaurants.
The authority issued four improvement notices and three show-cause notices to the establishments.
Officials said stricter action could follow if laboratory tests confirm violations or the restaurants fail to comply with the notices.
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TG SAFE said restaurants are required to maintain proper hygiene, safe food storage, accurate labelling and pest-free premises, failing which action can be taken under food safety regulations.
The inspections are part of a wider food safety enforcement campaign being carried out across Hyderabad.
15 Tonnes Of Food Seized In Earlier Drive
A few days earlier, authorities had inspected 32 sweet and snack manufacturing units, collected 35 samples and confiscated around 15 tonnes of food items worth approximately Rs 30 lakh. The licence of one sweet shop was also suspended.