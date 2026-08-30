The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) found several food safety and hygiene violations during inspections at seven popular restaurants in Hyderabad. The irregularities included expired food items, improper storage, poor sanitation, insect infestation and food labelling violations.

As part of the enforcement action, officials issued notices to the restaurants and collected food samples for laboratory testing. Six teams comprising food safety and police officials conducted the inspections across Hyderabad’s Core Urban Region (CURE) on Saturday.

TG SAFE Inspects 7 Restaurants In Hyderabad

Teams inspected Chutneys, Spice 6 and Ohries in Banjara Hills, The Spicy Venue in Jubilee Hills, 4 Seasons Multi-Cuisine Restaurant and Shah Gaus in Tolichowki and Pista House in Gachibowli.

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Deficiencies including insanitation and usage of expired food, handling of food, spoilage of vegetables and vegetables, improper handling and storage of food, display and labelling violations and presence of insects in stores were detected during the inspection.

Pista House Among Restaurants Facing Action

At Pista House in Gachibowli, officials found deficiencies in the storeroom. They seized 15 kg of dried fruits, 24 kg of dry noodles and 5 kg of potato chips worth approximately Rs 17,500 over alleged misbranding.