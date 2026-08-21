Karnataka Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several regions of Karnataka are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days. As per the weather department, scattered rains are likely in southern interior regions of the state. Along with rainfall, the coastal regions are also expected to witness thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning.

Rain Likely In Multiple Districts While providing details, the weather department stated that several districts, including Bangalore Rural, Bangalore Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, and Kodagu, are set to witness heavy rainfall. The continuous rainfall is likely to cause waterlogging in the lower regions, leading to inconveniences to the commuters.

The weather department further warned that continuous winds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour are likely to blow mainly in southern interior Karnataka at least till August 24. Apart from this, thunderstorms and moderate rain are expected to continue in the north interior parts of the state, with a possibility of sustained winds of 40-50 kmph in these regions.

ALSO READ: Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For UP, MP, Chhattisgarh; Check Forecast For Delhi, Bihar As per the IMD, light rain is in the range of 2.5 to 15.5 mm, moderate rain is in the range of 15.6 to 64.4 mm, and light to moderate rain is in the range of 2.5 to 64.4 mm. The residents and commuters have been advised to follow the guidelines and limit their outdoor activities to avoid any inconveniences. Apart from this, the fishermen of the coastal regions have been advised to limit their financial activities during the rainy activities.

Will It Rain In Bengaluru? The residents of Bengaluru are likely to witness cloudy skies in the coming days, with more rainfall likely at least till August 23. Apart from this, several regions of other southern states, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu, are expected to witness rain in the coming days.