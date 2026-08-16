Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not refer to Opposition leaders as people with a Maoist mindset during his Independence Day address. The clarification came after Congress leader P Chidambaram criticised the Prime Minister's "dimaagi Naxal" remarks, stating he was "proud to be a dimagi Naxal".

ALSO READ: PM Modi's 75-Minute Independence Day Speech Draws 57 Applauses: A Look At His Addresses Over The Years Rijiju Lists Categories Of "Dimagi Naxals" In a post on X, Rijiju clarified that the term "Dimagi Naxals" referred specifically to individuals who support Maoist ideology and reject the constitution, those who stand with separatists, and support Article 370. He added that the term also refers to those who call for cutting off the Chicken's Neck, a 22-km land corridor in West Bengal that connects Northeast India to the rest of the country.

PM @narendramodi ji didn't say opposition leaders as Dimagi Naxals. Only following are Dimagi Naxals:



1. Who support Maoists and reject Indian Constitution.

2. Who stand with separatists & support Article 370.

4. Who want to cut chicken neck to separate North-East from India. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 16, 2026 "PM Narendra Modi ji didn't say Opposition leaders are Dimagi Naxals. Only the following are Dimagi Naxals: 1. Who support Maoists and reject the Indian Constitution. 2. Who stand with separatists & support Article 370. 4. Who want to cut the chicken neck to separate the North-East from India," Rijiju said. PM Modi Calls For Identifying And Isolating 'Dimagi Naxals' Addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi congratulated the country for successfully uprooting Maoists and remembered the sacrifices of security personnel. He noted that while armed Naxals have been eliminated, "dimagi Naxals" (people with Naxal thinking) remain and must be "identified and isolated".

"For years, people with Maoist thinking were there in public life, even in government committees; this thinking had affected various institutions and initiatives. My dear countrymen, we have been able to curb and free the country from 'hathariya Naxal' (armed Naxal). Even if these Naxals are gone, the 'dimagi Naxal' (people with Naxal thinking), are looking for an opportunity, looking to see ways of violence, and trying to drag the country down a wrong path…" PM Modi said.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026 Highlights: PM Modi Makes Strong Pitch For Atmanirbharta And Energy Security Chidambaram Hits Back Responding to PM Modi's Independence Day speech, Congress leader P Chidambaram stated in a post on X that he was "proud to be a dimagi Naxal". I am proud to be a dimagi naxal ! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 16, 2026