Air India has further extended the ban on its flights to Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh until 31 December 2026. The airline cited the ongoing situation in the region and shared the update through a post on X on Sunday. Passengers booked on these routes will need to make other plans for now. Air India is allowing affected travellers to change their dates once free of charge, subject to seat availability, or cancel their tickets and get a full refund.

How To Reschedule Your Flight This option is available for confirmed bookings issued on or before 27 November for travel up to 31 December. Passengers can also switch their journey to or from any other operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, as long as the new trip is completed by 14 January 2027. For help with changes or cancellations, travellers can call the airline’s customer support at +91 11 69329333 or +91 11 69329999.

In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Air India flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh will remain suspended until 31 December 2026. Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 27 November 2026 for travel up to 31 December 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary date change, subject to availability, or opt for a full refund upon cancellation. Guests choosing to reschedule their travel may do so to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, with revised travel to be completed by 14 January 2027. Our customer support teams are available to assist guests with rescheduling or refunds and can be reached at +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999. #TravelAdvisory — Air India Newsroom (@AirIndia_News) November 29, 2026 ALSO READ: IndiGo-Air India Dominate 90% Of India's Skies, Now Adani Seeks Nod To Invest In Airlines Air India Express To Restart Jeddah-Mangaluru Flights From December 2 While Air India has extended the suspension on all three routes, its subsidiary Air India Express is set to bring back part of its Saudi network. The airline will restart three weekly flights between Jeddah and Mangaluru from 2 December.

Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will, however, stay suspended until 31 December. Passengers whose Air India Express tickets to or from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam have been cancelled can opt for a one-time free reschedule, depending on seat availability, or claim a full refund. This covers tickets issued by 27 November for travel up to 31 December.

ALSO READ: Air India Resumes Non-Stop Flights To New York, Newark From Delhi And Mumbai; Travel Time Cut By 5 Hours Affected travellers can rebook on Air India Express flights operating to or from any available station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain. The revised journey must be completed by 14 January 2027. For assistance with refunds or rescheduling, passengers can call Air India Express at +91 124 6935600 or visit the airline’s city booking offices. What Passengers Should Keep In Mind Anyone with bookings on the affected routes should check the latest flight status with the airline before leaving for the airport. If you wish to change your flight, check availability and set your new travel dates before making other plans.