The Adani Group, which operates eight airports in India, has approached the government seeking permission to invest in the airline sector. The move comes amid calls for more airlines and greater competition in a market dominated by IndiGo and Air India.

Group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Robbie Singh said India has significant untapped potential for air travel, with more than 60 crore people having the capacity to fly. He said the country would need nearly 10 times its current number of daily flights to meet this potential demand, taking the figure to 30,000.

"That's why we requested the government to at least allow us to invest, so that we can facilitate the development of airlines. Some fund, some other airline company and things like that...or an entrepreneur who wants to go into that space," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of the India Debt Capital Market Summit in Mumbai on Friday.

His remarks indicate that the group is seeking an opportunity to participate in the airline business as an investor, potentially by backing an existing airline, a fund or an entrepreneur looking to establish a new carrier. However, the group has not announced plans to launch an airline of its own.

Adani's Latest Move Comes After Earlier Denials

The latest statement marks a shift from the group's earlier position on the airline business. In July, the Adani Group said it was "not evaluating any proposal to enter the airlines business".

On November 3, Adani Airport Holdings CEO Arun Bansal had also ruled out the possibility of the group launching an airline, saying competing with its customers was never a good business strategy.

The group currently operates eight airports across India, including those in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Guwahati. Together, these airports handle more than one-fourth of the country's air passenger traffic.

ALSO READ: Adani Group News: How Adani’s Latest Rs 3,050-Crore Acquisition Expands Its Smart Metering Footprint

Why Does India Need More Airlines?

India's domestic aviation market is largely dominated by two major players, Tata Group-led Air India and IndiGo, run by Rahul Bhatia. Together, the two carriers account for around 90 per cent of the market.