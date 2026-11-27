Swiggy's quick commerce arm Instamart has laid off around 340 employees, primarily across corporate and support functions, as it reshapes its organisational structure for the next phase of growth, factoring in generative AI and new ways of working, sources said on Friday. The move is aimed at removing duplication, strengthening accountability and improving decision-making speed, the sources told PTI.

The company, however, will continue to invest in its stores, supply chain and frontline teams. The restructuring comes as Instamart looks to deepen engagement with existing customers and expand its user base amid intensifying competition in the quick commerce segment. Instamart added a record 1.2 million monthly transacting users (MTUs) in the September quarter, while its gross order value (GOV) grew 16.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 9,230 crore in Q2 FY27.

ALSO READ: Delimitation To Expand Lok Sabha Seats By 50%: What It Means For States, House Balance And Women's Quota The company sees considerable headroom in building a larger base of habitual customers, improving retention and engagement, and increasing the frequency and value of transactions per customer, particularly in key cities, the sources said. Instamart is already seeing early signs of improvement, partly driven by its Switch strategy, they added.

For Swiggy, its food delivery business is already profitable, with the September quarter recording its highest-ever contribution margin. Its out-of-home consumption business has also remained profitable for seven consecutive quarters, while Toing is bringing new customers into the food category, the sources said. Profitability and growth remain central to the company's strategy, they added.

Swiggy remains well-funded, with cash reserves of around Rs 13,500 crore as of the September quarter, the sources said. The company has put together an assistance package for employees impacted by the restructuring, including severance support over and above statutory payouts and accelerated vesting of employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) through their last working day, shared people aware of the development.

ALSO READ: Jailed MP Amritpal Singh Likely To Contest Punjab Assembly Polls Against CM Bhagwant Mann In Dhuri: Report It will also extend health insurance and wellness subscriptions until May 2027, besides providing relocation assistance to eligible employees and outplacement support, including three months of premium access to career and networking tools, they added. (Note: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff. Credit: PTI)