Punjab Assembly Election: Amritpal Singh, the jailed hardline Sikh activist, is likely to contest against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from the Dhuri constituency in the coming Punjab Assembly election, reported NDTV, citing people familiar with the matter. The 33-year-old leader is the CM face of the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) and is reportedly planning to contest two seats to expand the party's presence in the state.

Amritpal Likely To Contest Against Mann: Report As per the reports, Singh is considering contesting against the chief minister to send a strong message to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Along with Dhuri, the Sikh activist is also likely to contest from Khem Karan, a constituency that is part of Khaddor Sahib, the Lok Sabha region that Amritpal represents in the lower house. The party is also likely to finalize its candidates for the assembly election in the coming weeks.

While Singh is currently locked in the Dibrugarh jail of Assam, he managed to win the Lok Sabha election from the Khadoor Sahib seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the prison. Amritpal has accused the major political parties, including Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), BJP, AAP, and Congress of ignoring the demands of Sikhs.

ALSO READ: Sharad Pawar's NCP To Support NDA On Delimitation Bill, Says Party MLA; Supriya Sule Differs Amritpal's Campaign Earlier on November 21, Singh was granted parole to attend the last rites of his grandmother at his native village. While he was not allowed to address the media, Singh raised his hands to acknowledge the crowd that had come to see him. Singh gained significant popularity among the separatists, with political commentators drawing parallel between him and separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Punjab Polls The assembly election in Punjab is set to be held in the early months of 2027. While the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will fight to form its government for the second consecutive times, the Congress will try to form its government after five years. Apart from this, the BJP and SAD will contest the coming polls together, making the election multipolar.