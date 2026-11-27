A framed picture featuring Jesus Christ alongside Hindu religious and spiritual figures at Arvind Kejriwal's former official residence in Delhi has triggered a political controversy. The photographs surfaced during a media walkthrough of the bungalow on Friday, November 27, with social media users questioning the religious images displayed inside its temple.

The white marble shrine, reportedly costing Rs 6.71 lakh, became one of the talking points during the visit to the property at 6, Flagstaff Road, popularly known as 'Sheesh Mahal'. वीडियो केजरीवाल के शीश महल का है.... माँ दुर्गा और भगवान महादेव के साथ एक मंदिर में जीसस क्राइस्ट क्या कर रहे हैं??? #ArvindKejriwal #शीशमहल https://t.co/G8cnJqVB1v — Himanshu Neema (@HimanshuNeema2) November 27, 2026 The BJP-led Delhi government had organised the media tour to showcase the former Chief Minister's residence ahead of plans to open it for public visits next month. ALSO READ: Inside Arvind Kejriwal's Rs 58 Crore Sheesh Mahal: Rs 11 Lakh Chandeliers, Rs 5.8 Lakh Powder Room, And Rs 41.16 Lakh Baithak

Six-Panel Picture Inside Temple Draws Attention Photographs and videos from the walkthrough showed a six-panel framed picture inside the temple. The images, arranged from left to right, reportedly feature Lahiri Mahasaya, Mahavatar Babaji, Jesus Christ, Lord Krishna, Paramahansa Yogananda and Swami Sri Yukteswar.

The presence of Jesus Christ in the frame alongside Hindu religious and spiritual figures attracted attention on social media, with several users raising questions about the arrangement. Panchjanya, a Hindi magazine associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), also questioned the presence of Jesus Christ in the shrine. In a post on X, the magazine asked, "What is Jesus Christ doing in a temple with Mother Durga and Lord Mahadev in Kejriwal's glass palace?" Another user, posting under the handle Indrajit, commented in Hindi that Jesus was also pictured alongside Lord Ram in the temple. An account named Lala also used the photographs to criticise Kejriwal's religious positioning, accusing him of projecting himself as a follower of Sanatan Dharma in Punjab. Rs 58 Crore Spent On Sheesh Mahal? Government Displays Price Tags The temple controversy emerged during a government-organised walkthrough that primarily focused on the reported expenditure on Kejriwal's former official residence. A board at the entrance described the property as 'Sheesh Mahal' and displayed a total expenditure of Rs 58,83,66,314. Prices of furniture, electronic appliances and accessories like curtains and decor were also shown by the Delhi government, with the invoices alongside.

Some of the items included in the display were a television unit for Rs 30 lakh, a chandelier for Rs 11.56 lakh, round side tables for Rs 10 lakh and a centre table for Rs 6.79 lakh.

Also, two-seater sofas for Rs 5.47 lakh and curtains for Rs 5.69 lakh were included in the display. Along with the individual items, the government also displayed the cost for various segments of the property. A baithak with a sliding door was priced at Rs 41.16 lakh, and the lobby was valued at Rs 7.58 lakh. The bungalow, spread over 1,905 square metres, boasts eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and a wellness room with a sauna and jacuzzi. Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said the government wanted to make the expenditure on the property public. He claimed that a renovation project initially estimated at Rs 8 crore eventually cost more than Rs 56 crore. Why Has Kejriwal's Former Residence Become A Political Flashpoint? Kejriwal lived at the bungalow from 2015 until October 2024, when he vacated it after stepping down as Chief Minister. The BJP has repeatedly accused the former Delhi Chief Minister of spending excessively on the renovation and furnishing of his official residence. The party popularised the name 'Sheesh Mahal' while targeting his government over the alleged expenditure. ALSO READ: Delhi HC Warns Kejriwal, AAP Leaders Over Delay In Contempt Case Linked To Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma The latest media walkthrough was organised by the BJP-led Delhi government to showcase the reported costs of the property. The government has proposed an entry fee of Rs 20 for visitors taking guided tours. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, has dismissed the exercise as a political publicity campaign. It has accused the BJP of using the bungalow controversy to divert attention from other issues facing Delhi, including pollution in the Yamuna. The latest photographs have added a religious dimension to the ongoing political dispute, which had largely centred on the expenditure incurred on the former Chief Minister's residence.