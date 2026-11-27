Delhi-Bihar Bus Service: Delhi and Bihar are set to launch bus services on 18 routes linking the Capital with several places across Bihar. The two governments will soon sign an agreement for the network, which is expected to help nearly 20 lakh people from Bihar and Purvanchal who live in Delhi.

The routes will cover places such as Araria, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Gaya, Kishanganj, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Nawada, Patna and Purnia, among others. Under the plan, Delhi and Bihar will each get 12 permits to run buses on every route, The Indian Express reported.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the service would make travel between the two states easier, especially when demand is high. He noted that people often find it hard to get confirmed train tickets during festivals and that buses become overcrowded as well.

Singh said the two governments would jointly fix the operating hours and schedules. He welcomed the move and added that he himself comes from Purvanchal.

Bus Fleet To Include AC And Non-AC Services

Around 200 buses are expected on the network, including air-conditioned and non-AC Volvo vehicles. BSRTC has already bought 149 buses for interstate services: 75 non-AC and 74 AC.

The state transport corporation also plans to add another 150 buses through the public-private partnership (PPP) route. Officials have not yet said how many vehicles will run on each route or when the full fleet will be ready.

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The idea grew out of the heavy demand seen during Diwali and Chhath Puja this year, when about 76 buses ran between Delhi and Bihar. The strong response prompted authorities to look at a permanent service instead of only adding buses during festivals.