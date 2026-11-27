Delhi: Chandeliers costing Rs 11 lakh, a powder room with fittings worth Rs 5.8 lakh, and a 'baithak' costing Rs 41 lakh were on display when former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence was opened to the media on Friday, Public Works Department (PWD) officials said. Dubbed "Sheesh Mahal" by the BJP, the 6 Flagstaff Road bungalow in north Delhi was where Kejriwal lived as chief minister.

VIDEO | The Delhi government opens former chief minister's residence to the public. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/oPwkWa3scR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2026 ALSO READ: Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' To Be Converted Into State Guest House And Used For Govt, Cultural Activities | Exclusive Inside Arvind Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal At the entrance to the property, large boards reading "Welcome to Sheesh Mahal, built at a cost of Rs 58 crore" were set up for the guided tour, with a red carpet laid out inside. Officials said the residence will open to the public next month through an online ticket-booking system, with tickets expected to cost around Rs 20 and free entry for senior citizens and college students.

Spread across 1,905 square metres, the bungalow features eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and a wellness room with a sauna and jacuzzi. Listed fixtures and spaces include chandeliers above a 14-seat dining table at around Rs 11 lakh, a sliding-door baithak at Rs 41.16 lakh, powder room fittings at Rs 5.80 lakh, lobby items at Rs 7.58 lakh, and a kitchen dumbwaiter—a small lift shaft for moving goods—at Rs 7 lakh.

Televisions left on inside the bungalow play videos on a loop showing Kejriwal's first oath-taking ceremony as chief minister and his vow not to accept a government house or vehicle. A content creator wearing a cap and muffler similar to Kejriwal's was also brought in to mimic him during the tour.

"No Political Motive": Parvesh Verma Speaking to reporters, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said the move was aimed at giving residents a full account of how public money was spent. "We have only one objective: every government should provide a full account of where and how much of Delhi residents' money, that is, taxpayers' money, has been spent," Verma said. "The public has the right to know how the former chief minister spent their money, meant for Delhi's development, on buying what kind of furniture. We have no political motive here. Alongside every amount listed here, we have also provided the corresponding bill number and invoice number," he added.

He maintained that the residence remains "exactly as it was before" and said the public will be able to visit later. Reacting to the plan to open the residence to the public, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj called it a cheap tactic by the BJP and alleged that corporate groups controlling much of the media are the biggest beneficiaries and culprits. ALSO READ: ‘Another Sheesh Mahal’: BJP Slams Jharkhand CM Soren For Building Rs 67 Cr Bungalow Political Backdrop Ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP campaigned against the Aam Aadmi Party national convener over alleged heavy spending on the bungalow, contrasting those figures with the humble common-man image Kejriwal had used to rise to power. With Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for next year, the BJP-led Delhi government has escalated that attack by opening the bungalow for public viewing. (With Inputs From PTI)