A woman in Rajasthan has found an unusual way to keep her electoral options open, filing nominations as a Congress candidate, a BJP candidate and an independent before eventually winning the election as an independent. The candidate, Vati Kumari, filed three nomination papers for the local body election in Deeg district's Brijnagar Panchayat Samiti. Interestingly, she also changed her outfit each time she arrived to submit her papers, with videos of the three appearances drawing attention.

कितने तेजस्वी लोग हैं...! ब्रजनगर में बती कुमारी बनी 'प्रधान' तीन प्रत्याशियों के रूप में भरा नामांकन कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप में @aliwajib अली की मौजूदगी में किया नामांकन @jawaharbedam सिंह बेढ़म के साथ पहुंचकर भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में फिर निर्दलीय भी किया नामांकन https://t.co/eWY2xoqBTW — ANJANI KUMAR SHARMA (@JRAnjaniSharma) November 27, 2026 Three Nominations, Three Different Appearances Kumari reached the nomination venue wearing a red saree and filed her nomination as a Congress candidate. Former MLA Wajib Ali was with her at the time. She covered her face with the pallu of her saree while signing the forms. ALSO READ: Rajasthan: 50 Streetlights Removed After BJP Leader Loses Panchayat Poll; MLA Defends Action Saying 'Who Will Pay Bill'

In a green salwar suit, she returned to the nomination venue to file her papers as a BJP candidate with MLA Jawahar Singh Bedham present at the time. She again covered her face, this time with the dupatta of her salwar suit.

Dressed in a yellow saree, Kumari filed her third set of nomination papers as an Independent. This time, she didn't cover her face. The strange nomination circus came to an end when Kumari won the election as an Independent candidate. Why Did She File Three Nomination Papers? Kumari was apparently hesitant about fighting the election solely on the ticket of one political party; hence, she kept several options open by filing nominations on the Congress, BJP and Independent tickets. Reportedly, her father-in-law Arjun Pradhan, former Pradhan of Brijnagar Panchayat Samiti, handled the election work. The BJP is also reported to have extended support to Kumari, following which she received her victory certificate. ALSO READ: Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2026 Highlights: Congress Secures Major Win In Zila Parishad, PS; BJP Suffers Setback What Do Election Rules Say About Multiple Nominations? Candidates are permitted to file four nomination papers in a ward/constituency as per election rules. Submitting more than one nomination would help a candidate save him/her from going through the trouble in case any one nomination paper got rejected on technical grounds.

Filing more than one nomination paper, however, does not grant a candidate the privilege of representing more than one recognised party in the fray of elections. A candidate can only be a contestant on one party's symbol or an independent at an election.

In Kumari's instance, her independent candidature was successful, rendering her three nomination filings an oddity in Rajasthani politics.