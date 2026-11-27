Jharkhand New Ration Card Rules: Jharkhand has brought in new rules for holding and applying for ration cards, including a mandatory e-KYC every five years. The changes also deal with people who skip their monthly ration, those with duplicate cards and applicants waiting for new ones.

The Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department issued the updated guidelines on November 23. Under the new system, a ration card can be temporarily deactivated if a family does not pick up its allocation for six months in a row. The beneficiary will still get three months to complete e-KYC and prove eligibility through document checks and field verification.

ALSO READ: Delhi Govt Increases Ration Card Income Limit To Rs 2.5 Lakh Per Year, To Benefit Thousands Who Can Have A Separate Ration Card? No one under 18 is allowed to hold an independent ration card under the revised guidelines. For children below five, Aadhaar details will be used for enrolment wherever available. Once a child turns five, e-KYC has to be completed within the next year.

Duplicate Ration Card Holders Get Three Months The government will also act against beneficiaries found holding more than one ration card, including cases where duplicate cards are registered in different states. Such cards will be temporarily disqualified, but the affected families will have three months to submit supporting documents and finish e-KYC to prove they are eligible. The same three-month window applies to those who have not collected ration for six consecutive months. Their cases will be re-examined, including field checks, before authorities decide whether the cards should stay active.

New Ration Card Applicants Can Check Waiting List Online Applicants no longer have to stay in the dark about their place in the queue. The state will put the waiting list up on its official portal so people can track how their applications are moving. Ration cards will normally be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. In special cases, though, the government can give preference to vulnerable and needy families as per the existing priority rules.

ALSO READ: States Remove 2.21 Crore Ineligible Ration Cards; Centre Sees Scope For 3 Crore New Eligible Beneficiaries Who Can Take Over A Fair Price Shop Licence? The revised notification also changes the rules for transferring fair price shop licences. If a licence holder is suffering from an incurable illness, has a physical disability or is unable to move, the licence can be transferred to an eligible unemployed family member.

This includes the licence holder’s husband or wife, son, unmarried daughter, widowed daughter-in-law, widowed daughter and abandoned daughter. Legally adopted sons and unmarried adopted daughters are also covered. For a transfer on medical grounds, the applicant must submit a certificate from a competent medical officer. The licensing authority will check the documents and approve the transfer only after confirming that all conditions have been met.