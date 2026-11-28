Congress on Friday slammed INDIA bloc ally the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) after it formally extended support to the delimitation bill, reminding Sharad Pawar's party of how the grand old party ensured his Rajya Sabha entry in March this year.

Sharing a note on X, Maharashtra Congress said it had stood firmly behind Sharad Pawar right to the end to send him back to the Rajya Sabha at the age of 85. ALSO READ: 131st vs 132nd Amendment Bill: How Centre Reworked Delimitation To Win Over The South "Elections were due to be held in March 2026 for Maharashtra’s 7 Rajya Sabha seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) had just 10 MLAs. A candidate needed 36 votes to get elected. Congress had 16 MLAs, while Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had 20," it said.

Supriya Sule sought Congress leaders’ support for Sharad Pawar’s candidacy, the grand old party said, adding that Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge agreed without any hesitation. शरद पवार साहेबांना वयाच्या ८५व्या वर्षी पुन्हा राज्यसभेवर पाठवण्यासाठी काँग्रेस पक्ष शेवटपर्यंत त्यांच्या पाठीशी ठामपणे उभा राहिला होता… मार्च २०२६ मध्ये महाराष्ट्रातील राज्यसभेच्या ७ जागांसाठी निवडणूक होणार होती. राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस (शरदचंद्र पवार) पक्षाकडे अवघे १० आमदार होते. एका उमेदवाराला निवडून येण्यासाठी ३६ मतांची आवश्यकता होती. काँग्रेसकडे १६, तर शिवसेना (उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे) पक्षाकडे २० आमदार होते. सुप्रिया सुळे यांनी शरद पवार साहेबांच्या उमेदवारीसाठी काँग्रेस नेतृत्वाकडे पाठिंबा मागितला. राहुल गांधी आणि मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे यांनी कोणतेही आढे वेढे न घेता सकारात्मक भूमिका घेतली. काँग्रेसने स्वतःच्या जागेवरील दावा बाजूला ठेवत शरद पवार साहेबांच्या उमेदवारीला पाठिंबा दिला. त्यानंतर शिवसेना (उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे) पक्षानेही त्यांना पाठिंबा दिला आणि महाविकास आघाडीने एकमताने त्यांची उमेदवारी निश्चित केली. आणि आता काय? परिसीमन कायद्याच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर तेच शरद पवार साहेब, सुप्रीया सुळे ताई आणि त्यांचा राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस (शरदचंद्र पवार) पक्ष भाजप सरकारला पाठिंबा देणार आहेत. — Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) November 27, 2026 "Congress set aside its claim to its own seat and supported Sharad Pawar’s candidacy. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) then also backed him, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously confirmed his candidacy," it added. ALSO READ: INDIA Bloc Intensifies Unity Efforts Amid NCP-SP's Support To Delimitation; DMK And AAP Invited At Kharge's Meeting

"And now what? Against the backdrop of the delimitation law, the same Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and their Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) are going to support the BJP government," it slammed the ally. Sule To Skip INDIA bloc Meeting Meanwhile, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said she would not attend the INDIA bloc meeting convened on Saturday to discuss the Opposition's floor strategy in the special Parliament session, as her father Sharad Pawar was ailing.

As Pawar was in hospital, she would stay in Mumbai during the weekend, the Barmati MP said. "I will go to Delhi on Monday morning to attend the session," she said in her WhatsApp status message. NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to a hospital in south Mumbai on Thursday due to dehydration.

The NCP (SP) on Friday issued a whip directing its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from November 30. #WATCH | Mumbai: On speculations about the Delimitation Bill to be tabled during Parliament’s Special Session, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says, "The session has been announced, but I don't have the agenda. I have not seen the bill yet. Until I see the bill, I cannot say anything..." https://t.co/cFOOpzRbYD — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026 NCP(SP) To Join NDA? There is a buzz in the political circle that the NCP-SP may join the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after it lent its support to the delimitation. However, Sule on Thursday dismissed speculation about her party joining NDA. Sule said she had been elected by the people of Baramati to work for the state and the country, and not to indulge in gossip. Responding to questions about political speculation surrounding her party, Sule said she was a serious politician and policymaker. (With PTI Inputs)