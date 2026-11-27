Delimitation Row: Amid the centre's efforts to pass the delimitation and women's quota bills in the parliament's special session, Congress has reached out to the opposition parties. The grand old party has also established contacts with the MK Stalin-led DMK, its former alliance partner. Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday praised the DMK by stating that the party will not support any anti-constitutional bill.

Congress Reaches Out To DMK Congress has reached out to the MK Stalin-led party through TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee, reported the Indian Express, citing sources. Banerjee has been chosen for the job, as she remains one of the prominent leaders of the INDIA Bloc and has good equations with Stalin. Earlier, Stalin expressed anger and exited the INDIA Bloc after Congress supported his rival TVK to form a government in Tamil Nadu.

However, despite the reports suggesting DMK could support the NDA, Congress remains hopeful of getting backed by its former ally. While talking to the reporters, Venugopal stated that DMK has always stood with the Constitution, adding that the party will not support the "divisive agendas".

ALSO READ: Delimitation To Expand Lok Sabha Seats By 50%: What It Means For States, House Balance And Women's Quota "We are approaching everybody. The DMK always stands with the Constitution of India. I think whoever loves the Constitution of India cannot support these types of divisive agendas," Venugopal told the reporters. "So we will approach all the opposition parties," the Congress leader added.

Significance Of DMK With 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha, DMK is the fourth largest party in the lower house. The ruling NDA, currently with 320 MPs, needs around 70 more votes to pass the ambitious bills. As per the reports, the MK Stalin-led party has agreed to support the NDA.

However, the DMK stated that it will not compromise on its two demands: Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha should not be reduced, and the existing proportion of representation among states should not change for the next 25 years.