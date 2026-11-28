INDIA bloc, which is facing a unity crisis over the delimitation linked to the women's reservation, held a key meeting in New Delhi with it allies on Saturday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge invited all opposition floor leaders to attend a meeting at his residence to devise a joint strategy in view of the government's move to reintroduce a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament, involving delimitation. The meeting has been undeway at Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence.

In an attempt to bring all Opposition leaders together against the government over the delimitation, the INDIA bloc invited those who left the opposition alliance, such as the DMK, the AAP and the BJD, among others.

The opposition bloc is looking to close ranks and fight the government's move unitedly. It would be interesting to see whether non-INDIA bloc parties such as DMK, AAP and BJD respond to Kharge's invite or not. Amid the buzz over delimitation, DMK president MK Stalin on Friday asserted that under no circumstances should Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha be reduced. The Dravidian party chief also said that the existing proportion of Parliamentary representation among states, as determined based on the 1971 Census and frozen earlier, must remain frozen for another 25 years.

When asked if DMK and NCP-SCP would attend the Congress-led joint meeting of Opposition parties over the Delimitation Bill, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said there will be discussions with everyone regarding the upcoming session. "Everyone will present their opinions on strategy, BJP's policy and our future course of action. We have informed all parties and a meeting will be held," he added.

Stalin is all set to chair a meeting of his party MPs in Chennai on Saturday as his next move will be decisive in the passage of the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill. With Stalin asserting that there would be no change or compromise on the party's demands on the issue, it is expected that MPs will deliberate strategies for the special session of the Parliament.

Another INDIA bloc ally, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said she would not attend the meeting convened on Saturday to discuss the Opposition's floor strategy in the special Parliament session, as her father Sharad Pawar was ailing. As Pawar was in hospital, she would stay in Mumbai during the weekend, the Barmati MP said.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On speculations about the Delimitation Bill to be tabled during Parliament’s Special Session, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says, "The session has been announced, but I don't have the agenda. I have not seen the bill yet. Until I see the bill, I cannot say anything..." https://t.co/cFOOpzRbYD — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026

"I will go to Delhi on Monday morning to attend the session," she said in her WhatsApp status message. The NCP (SP) on Friday issued a whip directing its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from November 30. The whip came amid the buzz that the party may support the BJP-led Union government on the delimitation bill. Sule has said that her party will first examine the draft legislation, if it is brought, before making its stand clear.

Attempt To Bring Stalin In

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan urges the DMK not to support the delimitation bill, saying the party was one of the main reasons the bill was defeated earlier and should not fail the people this time, given its long political legacy. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2026

HT reported that backchannel efforts are being made to bring Stalin to the INDIA Bloc fold, who left the alliance after Congress supported Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu. CPI(M) chief MA Baby said Left leaders in the state were asked to speak to the DMK chief. He said his leaders in the state will attempt to convince him not to support the bill. TMC leader Derek O’Brien also said that the bloc leaders will make a public appeal to Stalin. Another Tamil Nadu leader, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, urged the DMK not to support the delimitation bill, saying the party was one of the main reasons the bill was defeated earlier and should not fail the people this time, given its long political legacy.

(With Agencies Inputs)