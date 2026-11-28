Constitution Amendment Bill: The Centre planned to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment Bill, the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeking to raise the ceiling on the size of a state Assembly from 500 to 650. The bill also proposes to increase the House's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.

Special Provision For UP The government is also set to bring a special provision in the Constitution amendment bill for delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies to break the ceiling of 500 seats for a state Assembly to ensure that Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, is not bifurcated.

ALSO READ: New Delimitation Bill Proposes 50% Uniform Lok Sabha Seat Increase Based On 2011 Census, With Women's Seat Rotation Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 | A new provision has been made for an increase of fifty per cent in the number of seats, for the purpose of giving immediate effect to the reservation of seats for women under article 334A of the Constitution. Since the Delimitation Bill, 2026 is to be replaced by the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, which substantially alters its provisions, it is proposed to withdraw the Delimitation Bill, 2026 pending in Lok Sabha — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026 Why A Special Provision For UP? According to Article 170 of the Constitution, subject to the provisions of Article 333, the Legislative Assembly of each State shall consist of not more than 500 seats. The strength of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly is 403, and after the passage of the delimitation-linked Constitutional amendment bill, it will increase by 50 per cent to over 600, up to a maximum of 650. But the government does not want to bifurcate Uttar Pradesh under any circumstances, and hence a special provision will be brought to exclude the state from the ambit of the 500-constituency ceiling. ALSO READ: Parliament Special Session: NCP (SP) Signals Support For Delimitation Bill; Congress Questions Move

Three Bills To Be Introduced The government will bring three bills, two of them for Constitution amendments to implement 33 per cent women's reservation in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies before the 2029 Parliamentary elections and one explicitly mentioning a 50 per cent increase in seats for each state.

"The objective of the present Bill is to give immediate effect to one-third reservation for women, including women belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, in the House of the People and the Legislative Assemblies of the States and the Union territories, through a delimitation exercise," the Bill's Statement read.

It says the exercise "shall provide for an increase of 50 per cent, in the number of seats in the House of the People and the Legislative Assemblies of the States and Union territories, over and above the number of seats existing immediately before such delimitation".

The state-wise guarantee of a uniform rise in seats is the main change from the Bill that a united opposition defeated in April. Applying the same percentage to each state's existing tally would broadly preserve its share of seats in the House.

The 2023 women's reservation law ties the quota's rollout to delimitation after the publication of figures from the first census taken after that law comes into force. The fresh Bill would allow constituency boundaries to be redrawn using the "latest published census figures available on the date of the commencement" of the proposed amendment, which essentially means the 2011 Census numbers. (With PTI Inputs)