Delhi recorded an overall air quality index (AQI) of 246 (poor) on Saturday. It was 26 points higher than that on Friday. The streets of the capital were blanketed with smog, with a temperature of 14 degrees Celsius. Among the 59 reported monitoring stations, 58 were reporting data. PM 2.5 was prominent at 44 stations. At least six stations in Delhi recorded a very poor AQI at 7 am. While 42 of the stations had their AQI in the poor category.

Mathura Road Records Highest AQI The CRRI Mathura Road recorded the worst condition with an AQI of 333 (very poor) on Saturday morning. Chandni Chowk's AQI stood at 310, while the AQI at IGI Airport was recorded at 315 during the early hours. The AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 279, while ITO's AQI was slightly higher at 300.

ALSO READ: Delhi Sees Cleanest Air Of November As AQI Improves To 204, May Return To 'Very Poor' Category On Wednesday The AQI in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh was recorded at 286, while Shadipur was at 289. Bawana recorded an AQI of 273, while Badarpur's AQI stood at 244. As per the data, 10 stations in Delhi recorded a moderate air quality index on Saturday. Sri Aurobindo Marg in the South district recorded an AQI of 188, while the IMD Lodhi Road recorded an AQI of 188 in the morning.

The AQI in Noida worsened to 277 on Saturday morning, while neighbouring city Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 250. Cold Intensifies In Delhi As November ends, the cold is intensifying in the capital. Temperatures are dropping in the morning and night, while sunshine during the day provides some relief. On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 9 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ: Delhi AQI: Will Changing Weather Bring Relief From Toxic Air? What Weather Experts Say According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi may experience light fog on Saturday. The chills would intensify durin the morning, as the day progresses, temperatures will rise due to sunshine. The maximum temperature in the afternoon is expected to reach 24 to 25 degrees Celsius. Temperatures will begin to drop again in the evening, and people will feel more chilly at night. There is no forecast of rain at this time.